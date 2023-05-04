Northwind Financial Principals to Join Lima One Capital

Lima One Capital announced that the principals of Northwind Financial and staff will join Lima One Capital.

Today, Lima One Capital announced that the principals of Northwind Financial and staff will join Lima One Capital.

As business leaders in the small balance multifamily bridge space, Chip Cummings and Aaron Metaj are strategic additions to an expanding commercial real estate (CRE) team at Lima One and will continue to focus on providing loans to both experienced operators and brokers investing in multifamily properties as well as other business purpose loans offered by Lima One.

Nate Trunfio, Lima One's Chief Revenue Officer, noted, "We are pleased to welcome Chip and Aaron and their team to Lima One Capital. For more than 25 years, Northwind has established a solid and impressive reputation within the private lending arena, and we are pleased to have their multifamily experience at Lima One."

Chip Cummings, Northwind's CEO, stated, "Aaron and I are excited to join the Lima One team. Lima One is clearly the leading originator within private lending for small balance multifamily, and combining our CRE expertise is a natural opportunity for the Northwind team to help Lima One grow and expand."

Jeff Tennyson, Lima One's CEO added, "I've known Chip and Aaron as strong and impressive competitors within the private lending industry. In addition, I've always respected their professionalism and expertise, which creates a natural cultural fit for Lima One. I am thrilled to have them join the Lima One family and know they will make an immediate impact on our CRE growth."

About Lima One Capital:

Since its inception in 2010, Lima One Capital has been recognized as the nation's premier lender for real estate investors and has funded over $7 billion in business purpose real estate loans. With a reach across 46 states, Lima One operates as a capital partner for both real estate investors and brokers by financing residential investment strategies including fix and flips, rental, new construction, and multifamily. In 2021, Lima One was acquired by real estate investment trust, MFA Financial Inc. MFA, ensuring a consistent source of capital and further cementing Lima One as one of the most dependable private lenders in the United States. Lima One has strengthened its reach by expanding to the West Coast with a new operations center in Irvine, California, as well as the addition of business-to-business partnership platforms for Wholesale and Lender Finance table funding. For more information, visit limaone.com.

