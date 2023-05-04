1890 Foundation Releases Data on the 1890 Historically Black Land-Grant Universities

Over 80 percent of HBCUs/1890 institution research is in the STEM fields. 1890 HBCUs produce a greater share of research than many other U.S. Institutions

Recently, all nineteen 1890 Historically Black Land Grant Universities and the 1890 Universities Foundation were represented at the recent UIDP-HBCU Engage two-day conference held in Nashville, TN. Tennessee State University, one of the 1890 universities, was a host for the conference.

The conference focused on creating opportunities for UIDP’s member industry companies to meet with HBCUs as they explored possible industry-academic partnerships and research collaborations. During the HBCU-Engage Conference, the 1890 Foundation released information on the collective research capabilities of the nineteen 1890 universities.

Key highlights from 10 years of cited academic research include ...

- HBCUs, including the 1890 land-grant universities, have significant collective research expertise in numerous social science and STEM research areas impacting Black populations. The 1890s have a specific strength in agricultural and biological science

- A common misconception is that HBCUs emphasize social science and humanities - however, over 80 percent of HBCUs and 1890 institution research is in the STEM fields.

- HBCUs, including the 1890 universities, produce a greater share of research than other U.S. Institutions across 14 of the 16 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"These institutions are all emphasizing cutting-edge research within the system while expanding dynamic teaching programs to increase academic achievement in the food and agricultural sciences and related fields," said Dr. Mortimer Neufville, 1890 Universities Foundation President and CEO. "They are also nerve centers preparing our students for an essential pivot to essential climate science research. Extension activities support agricultural production, address nutrition and health disparities, and provide capacity-building for underserved producers, families and communities through multidisciplinary and multi-institutional collaboration."