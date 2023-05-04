Submit Release
PUBLIC NOTICE - Alexandra Bridge closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists to accommodate both maintenance and inspection work during the following periods:

  • Saturday, May 6, from 7 am to 3 pm
  • Monday, May 8, to Friday, May 12, from 9:30 am to 3 pm

In the case of inclement weather, the work scheduled for Saturday, May 6, will then take place on Sunday, May 7, from 1:30 to 9:30 pm.

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during these periods, but the boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

