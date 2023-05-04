ETFS Capital Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Issues Letter to Fellow WisdomTree Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- Letter Outlines Urgent Need to Refresh Entrenched WisdomTree Board to Stop Continued Destruction of Stockholder Value



Files Definitive Proxy Materials for the Election of its Three Highly Qualified Nominees at WisdomTree’s 2023 Annual Meeting

ETFS Capital Nominees Will Bring Accountability, ETF Expertise, Management Oversight and Fresh Perspective to WisdomTree Board

Urges WisdomTree Stockholders to Vote FOR All Three ETFS Capital Nominees on the GOLD Proxy Card Today

NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETFS Capital Limited (“ETFS Capital”), the largest combined owner of common stock, $0.01 par value (the “Common Stock”), and Series A Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) of WisdomTree, Inc. (“WisdomTree” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WT), with ownership of approximately 10.2% of the outstanding Common Stock, which together with its Series A Preferred Stock would represent approximately 18.3% of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock on an as-converted basis, announced today that it has issued a letter to its fellow WisdomTree stockholders and filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with WisdomTree’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is scheduled for June 16, 2023.

ETFS Capital’s letter to its fellow WisdomTree stockholders is attached to this release. A copy of ETFS Capital’s letter, definitive proxy statement, and information on how to vote for ETFS Capital’s three director candidates on the GOLD proxy card or GOLD voting instruction form, will also be available at www.WiseUpWT.com

Stockholders who have questions, require assistance in voting their GOLD universal proxy card, or need additional copies of ETFS Capital’s proxy materials, are encouraged to contact Okapi Partners at (877) 629-6356 or info@okapipartners.com.

About ETFS Capital Limited

ETFS Capital is a London-based strategic investment company focused on growth opportunities across the ETF ecosystem. As part of its investment process, ETFS Capital receives and analyses many dozens of business ideas and proposals within the ETF ecosphere each year and conducts in-depth technical and commercial due diligence on the companies where it chooses to deploy capital. Thereafter it engages in a hands-on approach, as a partner to management teams and Boards bringing its unparalleled industry-specific expertise for the benefit of those companies.

