State Releases April 2023 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for April 2023 declined (14.2) percent compared to those for April 2022, from $1.34 billion last year to $1.15 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 8.2 percent compared to April 2022, from $9.63 billion last year to $10.42 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 7.8 percent for the year, from $7.39 billion last year to $7.96 billion this year.
  • Decreased 10.2 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 6.8 percent for the year, from $2.27 billion last year to $2.42 billion this year.
  • Decreased 3.4 percent for the month. 

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Increased 19.0 percent for the year, from $668.1 million last year to $795.2 million this year.
  • Increased 7.2 percent for the month.

All other collections

  • Increased 37.8 percent for the year, from $460.5 million last year to $634.6 million this year.
  • Increased 19.4 percent for the month.

Refunds

  • Increased 20.8 percent for the year, from $1.16 billion last year to $1.40 billion this year.
  • Increased 34.0 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

