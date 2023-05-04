Pennant Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 am MT

/EIN News/ -- EAGLE, Idaho, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.06 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter (1).



First Quarter Highlights

Total revenue for the quarter was $126.5 million, an increase of $12.6 million or 11.0% over the prior year quarter;





Net income for the first quarter was $1.9 million, an increase of $0.8 million or 82.4% over the prior year quarter, and adjusted net income of the first quarter was $3.8 million, an increase of $0.5 million or 15.6% over the prior year quarter;





Adjusted EBITDA was $7.9 million for the first quarter, an increase of $1.8 million or 28.8% over the prior year quarter; adjusted EBITDAR for the first quarter was $17.1 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 12.5% over the prior year quarter;





Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the first quarter was $91.1 million, an increase of $10.6 million or 13.2% over the prior year quarter;





Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDA from operations was $13.2 million for the first quarter, an increase of $0.5 million or 3.7% over the prior year quarter; segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations was $14.4 million for the first quarter, an increase of $0.5 million or 3.3% over the prior year quarter;





Total home health admissions were 10,910 for the first quarter, an increase of 728 or 7.1% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions were 4,948 for the first quarter, an increase of 315 or 6.8% over the prior year quarter;





Total hospice admissions for the first quarter were 2,451, an increase of 42 or 1.7% over the prior year quarter, and an increase of 205 or 9.1% over the fourth quarter of 2022. Hospice average daily census for the first quarter was 2,439, an increase of 9.3% compared to the prior year quarter;





Senior Living Services segment revenue for the first quarter was $35.4 million, an increase of $2.0 million or 5.8% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the first quarter was 78.1%, an increase of 550 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the first quarter was $3,846 an increase of $475 or 14.1% over the prior year quarter;





Same store (2) Senior Living Services segment revenue was $34.6 million for the first quarter, an increase of $4.5 million or 15.0% over the prior year quarter; same store senior living average occupancy for the first quarter was 79.1%, an increase of 370 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the first quarter was $3,850 an increase of $397 or 11.5% over the prior year quarter;





Senior Living Services segment revenue was $34.6 million for the first quarter, an increase of $4.5 million or 15.0% over the prior year quarter; same store senior living average occupancy for the first quarter was 79.1%, an increase of 370 basis points over the prior year quarter, and average monthly revenue per occupied room for the first quarter was $3,850 an increase of $397 or 11.5% over the prior year quarter; Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDA from Operations was $2.2 million for the first quarter, an increase of $0.7 million or 42.2% over the prior year quarter; segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the first quarter was $10.2 million, an increase of $0.8 million or 8.6% over the prior year quarter.



(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

(2) “Same store Senior Living Services” is defined as all senior living communities excluding those transferred to Ensign and new senior living operations acquired in 2022 or 2023.



Operating Results

“We are pleased to report solid growth in the first quarter,” said Brent Guerisoli, Pennant’s Chief Executive Officer. “We drove top-line growth in both segments and are focused on pushing that growth to the bottom line throughout the remainder of the year. The recovery in our senior living business continues to gather strength. Our leadership and acquisition pipelines are strong. Our first quarter performance puts us on track to meet our 2023 expectations.”

Mr. Guerisoli also commented on the Company’s improving cash position: “Our operations produced $9.0 million of cash in the first quarter. This cash generation improved our leverage ratios and positions us well to take advantage of an increasing number of attractive acquisition targets flowing our direction.” He noted that the Company had $3.0 million of cash on hand and $87.3 million available on its revolving line of credit, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.62x and a lease-adjusted net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAR ratio of 5.07x.

A discussion of the Company's use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which has been filed with the SEC today and can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 126,464 $ 113,910 Expense Cost of services 102,602 90,261 Rent—cost of services 9,597 10,051 General and administrative expense 8,705 10,033 Depreciation and amortization 1,280 1,147 Loss on asset dispositions and impairment, net — 92 Total expenses 122,184 111,584 Income from operations 4,280 2,326 Other income (expense): Other income 30 3 Interest expense, net (1,406 ) (629 ) Other expense, net (1,376 ) (626 ) Income before provision for income taxes 2,904 1,700 Provision for income taxes 907 542 Net income 1,997 1,158 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 147 144 Net income and other comprehensive income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 1,850 $ 1,014 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,751 28,572 Diluted 30,147 30,143

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,952 $ 2,079 Accounts receivable—less allowance for doubtful accounts of $573 and $592, respectively 50,660 53,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,140 18,323 Total current assets 66,752 73,822 Property and equipment, net 26,947 26,621 Right-of-use assets 264,109 260,868 Deferred tax assets, net 1,372 2,149 Restricted and other assets 10,652 10,545 Goodwill 79,497 79,497 Other indefinite-lived intangibles 58,827 58,617 Total assets $ 508,156 $ 512,119 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,161 $ 13,647 Accrued wages and related liabilities 20,495 23,283 Operating lease liabilities—current 16,856 16,633 Other accrued liabilities 16,116 16,684 Total current liabilities 65,628 70,247 Long-term operating lease liabilities—less current portion 250,041 247,042 Other long-term liabilities 6,240 6,281 Long-term debt, net 57,023 62,892 Total liabilities 378,932 386,462 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 30,203 and 29,729 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at March 31, 2023; and 30,149 and 29,692 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2022 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 101,334 99,764 Retained earnings 23,134 21,284 Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at March 31, 2023 and 2022 (65 ) (65 ) Total Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 124,432 121,012 Noncontrolling interest 4,792 4,645 Total equity 129,224 125,657 Total liabilities and equity $ 508,156 $ 512,119

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,996 $ (4,071 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,326 ) (2,582 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,797 ) 5,090 Net increase (decrease) in cash 873 (1,563 ) Cash beginning of period 2,079 5,190 Cash end of period $ 2,952 $ 3,627

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Home health and hospice services Home health $ 41,780 33.0 % $ 37,420 32.9 % Hospice 43,289 34.2 37,823 33.2 Home care and other(a) 6,010 4.8 5,232 4.5 Total home health and hospice services 91,079 72.0 80,475 70.6 Senior living services 35,385 28.0 33,435 29.4 Total revenue $ 126,464 100.0 % $ 113,910 100.0 %

(a) Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.





THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change Total agency results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 91,079 $ 80,475 10,604 13.2 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 10,910 10,182 728 7.1 % Total Medicare home health admissions 4,948 4,633 315 6.8 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,504 $ 3,495 $ 9 0.3 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 2,451 2,409 42 1.7 % Average daily census 2,439 2,232 207 9.3 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 183 $ 179 $ 4 2.2 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change Same agency(b) results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 88,611 $ 80,475 $ 8,136 10.1 % Home health services: Total home health admissions 10,488 10,182 306 3.0 % Total Medicare home health admissions 4,665 4,633 32 0.7 % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 3,525 $ 3,495 $ 30 0.9 % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 2,388 2,409 (21 ) (0.9 )% Average daily census 2,375 2,232 143 6.4 % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 182 $ 179 $ 3 1.7 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Change New agency(c) results: Home health and hospice revenue $ 2,468 $ — $ 2,468 — % Home health services: Total home health admissions 422 — 422 — % Total Medicare home health admissions 283 — 283 — % Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $ 2,923 $ — $ 2,923 — % Hospice services: Total hospice admissions 63 — 63 — % Average daily census 64 — 64 — % Hospice Medicare revenue per day $ 185 $ — $ 185 — %





(a) The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods. (b) Same agency results represent all communities purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2022. (c) New agency results represent all agencies acquired on or subsequent to January 1, 2022 and all startup operations that have a start date or license date subsequent to January 1, 2022.

The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Occupancy 78.1 % 72.6 % Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $ 3,846 $ 3,371

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table presents our total revenue by payor source and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue Dollars Revenue Percentage Revenue: Medicare $ 60,756 48.0 % $ 55,078 48.4 % Medicaid 17,631 14.0 15,394 13.5 Subtotal 78,387 62.0 70,472 61.9 Managed Care 17,126 13.5 14,036 12.3 Private and Other(a) 30,951 24.5 29,402 25.8 Total revenue $ 126,464 100.0 % $ 113,910 100.0 %





(a) Private and other payors in our home health and hospice services segment includes revenue from all payors generated in home care operations.

THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $ 1,850 $ 1,014 Non-GAAP adjustments Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(a) — 144 Costs at start-up operations(b) 530 155 Share-based compensation expense(c) 1,419 2,440 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d) 32 — Costs associated with transitioning operations(e) 99 181 Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges (f) 398 37 Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(g) (482 ) (645 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,846 $ 3,326 Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported Net Income $ 0.06 $ 0.03 Average number of shares outstanding 30,147 30,143 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income $ 0.13 $ 0.11 Average number of shares outstanding 30,147 30,143





(a) Effective the three months ended September 30, 2022 we updated our definition of non-GAAP net income to exclude an adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. (b) Represents results related to start-up operations. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ (2,607 ) $ (486 ) Cost of services 2,810 617 Rent 322 24 Depreciation 5 — Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 530 $ 155 (c) Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cost of services $ 688 $ 593 General and administrative 731 1,847 Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 1,419 $ 2,440 (d) Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.





(e) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.



During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ — $ (3,336 ) Cost of services 47 2,579 Rent 52 938 Loss on asset dispositions and impairment $ — $ — Total Non-GAAP adjustment $ 99 $ 181 (f) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative expenses.



Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for additional services provided by Ensign. All amounts are included in general and administrative expense. Fees incurred were $273 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $643 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (g) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to our year-to-date effective tax rate of 25.8% and 26.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of shared-based payment awards.

The tables below reconcile Consolidated net income to the consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Consolidated net income $ 1,997 $ 1,158 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 147 144 Add: Provision for income taxes (benefit) 907 542 Net interest expense 1,406 629 Depreciation and amortization 1,280 1,147 Consolidated EBITDA 5,443 3,332 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA Add: Costs at start-up operations(a) 203 131 Share-based compensation expense(b) 1,419 2,440 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(c) 32 — Costs associated with transitioning operations(d) 47 (757 ) Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(e) 398 37 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above 374 962 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 7,916 6,145 Rent—cost of services 9,597 10,051 Rent related to items (a) and (d) above (374 ) (962 ) Adjusted rent—cost of services 9,223 9,089 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR $ 17,139





(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (b) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (c) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and credit allowances for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (d) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.



During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (e) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative expenses.



Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for additional services provided by Ensign. All amounts are included in general and administrative expense. Fees incurred were $273 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $643 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The following table present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments and are included in “All Other”:

Three Months Ended March 31, Home Health and Hospice Services Senior Living Services All Other Total Segment GAAP Financial Measures: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Revenue $ 91,079 $ 35,385 $ — $ 126,464 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 14,412 $ 10,241 $ (7,514 ) $ 17,139 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Revenue $ 80,475 $ 33,435 $ — $ 113,910 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 13,948 $ 9,432 $ (8,146 ) $ 15,234

The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to Condensed Consolidated Income from Operations:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $ 17,139 $ 15,234 Less: Depreciation and amortization 1,280 1,147 Rent—cost of services 9,597 10,051 Other Income 30 3 Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations: Less: Costs at start-up operations (b) 203 131 Share-based compensation expense (c) 1,419 2,440 Acquisition related costs and credit allowances(d) 32 — Costs associated with transitioning operations(e) 47 (757 ) Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f) 398 37 Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 147 144 Consolidated Income from Operations $ 4,280 $ 2,326





(a) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, and, in order to view the operations performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) costs at start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation, (3) acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (4) the costs associated with transitioning operations, (5) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “All Other”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. (b) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (c) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense. (d) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions and credit allowances for amounts in dispute with the prior owners of certain acquired operations. (e) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, an affiliate of the Company placed its memory care units into transition and is actively seeking to sublease the units to an unrelated third party. The amount above represents the net operating impact attributable to the units in transition. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.



During January 2022, affiliates of the Company entered into Transfer Agreements with affiliates of Ensign, providing for the transfer of the operations of certain senior living communities (the “Transaction”) from affiliates of the Company to affiliates of Ensign. The closing of the Transaction was completed in two phases with the transfer of two operations on March 1, 2022 and the remainder transferred on April 1, 2022. The amount above represents the net impact on revenue and cost of service attributable to all of the transferred entities. The amounts reported exclude rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations. (f) Represents unusual or non-recurring charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative expenses.



Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company for additional services provided by Ensign. All amounts are included in general and administrative expense. Fees incurred were $273 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $643 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The table below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, Home Health and Hospice Senior Living 2023 2022 2023 2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $ 14,412 $ 13,948 $ 10,241 $ 9,432 Less: Rent—cost of services 1,323 1,262 8,274 8,789 Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations (93 ) (24 ) (281 ) (938 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $ 13,182 $ 12,710 $ 2,248 $ 1,581

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net, (b) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, (b) depreciation and amortization, (c) costs incurred for start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (d) share-based compensation expense, (e) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs and credit allowances, (f) net costs associated with transitioning operations, (g) usual or non-recurring charges and (h) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) (benefits) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) costs incurred for start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs and and credit allowances, (h) redundant or non-recurring transition services costs, (i) costs associated with transitioning operations, (j) usual or non-recurring charges and (j) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.