Breaking Barriers: Myrtle Anne Ramos' Inclusion as a Filipina Entrepreneur in the Forbes Business Council
Excited to join Forbes Business Council, meet professionals, access cutting-edge info, and get a leg up on the competition in Business, Blockchain, Web 3, and AI.”SINGAPORE, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Myrtle Anne Ramos, the CEO, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
— Myrtle Anne Ramos
Myrtle Anne Ramos was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Myrtle Anne Ramos into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Myrtle Anne Ramos has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Myrtle Anne Ramos will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Myrtle Anne Ramos will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.
“I'm excited to become a part of this group and to meet other professionals that care deeply about making strides in our field. Joining this group will allow me and my company to get a leg up on the competition by giving us access to cutting-edge information and viewpoints, especially in Business, Blockchain, Web 3, and AI. I believe that by contributing my time, energy, and expertise to the community in which I live, I will be able to strengthen my position as a leader here and help it flourish.” said Myrtle Anne Ramos.
