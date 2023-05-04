Country Singer Coffey Anderson to Perform at Cavender’s Tyler Flagship Store on May 6

Singer Coffey Anderson will appear at the Grand Opening for Cavender's flagship store in Tyler on May 6. The newly renovated flagship Cavender's features 16,000-plus square feet of new flooring, lighting, wall finishes, and fixtures, as well as a new exterior facade.

Cavender’s distributes “American Made,” a Montana Silversmiths-Anderson jewelry line collaboration. A grand re-opening for the Tyler store is set for May 5-7.

American Made accessories are sure to be a win for Cavender’s customers. We’re looking forward to Coffey Anderson being a part of the celebration at our amazing new store this weekend.” — Jackie Randall, Cavender’s Vice President of Merchandise/ Planning

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas-based country and gospel singer-songwriter Coffey Anderson, whose resume includes Billboard-charting singles, a Netflix reality show, a season on Nashville Star, and millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram, will appear at a meet-and-greet and give a brief performance at the “Texas-sized homecoming” (official grand re-opening) for the newly-renovated flagship Cavender’s (2025 W SW Loop 323) on Sat., May 6 at 1 pm.

Anderson’s appearance will be just one highlight of a festivity-packed weekend happening May 5-7 in celebration of the legendary Western label’s recently-renovated Tyler store—the flagship of the brand’s 70 locations in Texas and beyond—which debuted to the public in March. Here’s a look at the weekend’s activities.

Noteworthy features of the 16,000-plus square-foot store include new flooring, lighting, wall finishes, and fixtures, as well as a new signature exterior facade which will be implemented in future store designs. Cavender family touches are replete throughout the store, from dressing rooms dedicated to founders James and Pat Cavender to family murals and framed photos of Cavender family members in pursuit of Western lifestyle adventures. Read more about the updated Tyler store.

The Tyler store and other Cavender’s locations are official distributors for the Montana Silversmiths “American Made” jewelry line, a collaboration between the iconic Western accessory brand and the popular singer.

“American Made” pieces for men and women include an American flag-themed hat feather (hat accessory); feather-themed necklaces, earrings, and bracelets; American flag-themed necklaces; and the “Big Bold Stripes” buckle. View the American Made line.

“Montana Silversmiths has a 50-year history of creating beautiful accessories that commemorate special moments and celebrate the Western way of life,” said Judy Wagner, Chief Marketing Officer for Montana Silversmiths. “We’ve long been a proud made-in-America label, so this collaboration with Coffey, which celebrates American workmanship as well as the values of faith, family and freedom shared between Coffey and our company, is important to us. These are products that mean something and stand for something.”

“The opportunity to distribute ‘American Made’ via our longtime partner Cavender’s—a platinum Western fashion brand—will no doubt help us renew relationships with previous Montana Silversmiths customers and introduce new ones to our distinctive jewelry lines,” Wagner continued.

Jackie Randall, Cavender’s vice president of merchandise/ planning added: “Montana Silversmiths ‘American Made’ accessories are sure to be a win for our Cavender’s customers, which translates into a win for us. We’re looking forward to Coffey Anderson being a part of the celebration of our history, our Tyler roots and our amazing new store this weekend.”

*********************************************************************

About Montana Silversmiths:

Headquartered in Columbus, MT, Montana Silversmiths pioneered the development of Western fashion in both buckles and jewelry since 1973. The company is known for skilled craftsmanship, perfecting a combination of traditional Western designs, and precisely executed engraving styles. These include buckles, jewelry, and lifestyle products for Western enthusiasts and individuals who appreciate authenticity and craftsmanship. The company is the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), among other Western and outdoor organizations.

For more information, visit www.montanasilversmiths.com.

About Cavender’s:

Today, Cavender’s is distinguished within the industry as a western tradition with 95 stores spread to 15 states. Cavender’s is over 58 years young led by eldest son, Joe Cavender serving as president of the company, Mike Cavender Vice President of Real Estate, and Clay Cavender Vice President of Merchandising. The Cavender’s credit their success to the dedication and loyalty of their Associates.

The year 2021 marked the 56th anniversary of Cavender’s. History plays an important part of Cavender’s Culture and Values. When you visit one of the newer stores, you will see pictures of James, Joe, Mike, Clay and their families as well as grainy black and white photos of their grandparents on the old ranches in Albany, Texas and Idabel, Oklahoma. “We understand the Western lifestyle, as opposed to a corporate type of atmosphere. We know the Western wear business and the lifestyle,” expressed Joe Cavender.