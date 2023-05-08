Bankjoy and Larky Unveil Expanded Partnership to Boost Account Holder Engagement
Larky's account holder engagement technology and Bankjoy's modern digital banking combine to deliver personalized, relevant notifications to account holdersANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES , May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, and Bankjoy, an end-to-end digital banking provider, announce an evolution of their partnership to provide all Bankjoy clients with the benefits of Larky's nudge® platform. Through their strategic collaboration, Bankjoy and Larky will enhance the digital experience for account holders and empower financial institutions to proactively engage with their audience and offer tailored services.
Larky and Bankjoy are working together to address the growing demand for seamless digital experiences, combining expertise in account holder engagement and cutting-edge banking technology. The Larky nudge® platform integrates with Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform, which includes mobile and online banking, e-statements, online account opening, and more. Larky’s platform complements Bankjoy’s digital banking suite by prompting account holders to engage with the products and services that fit their unique financial needs, right from their mobile device.
“According to the FDIC, mobile banking is now the primary way consumers access their bank account, highlighting the importance of effective push notification campaigns that give financial institutions a way to meaningfully connect with app users, and guide them to the most relevant products and services,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “This partnership is especially timely, as banks and credit unions of all sizes are seeking new ways to grow and maintain depositor relationships. Our partnership with Larky supports this and we look forward to providing our financial institution clients with this valuable technology.”
With Larky's platform, financial institutions can effectively communicate important operational information, account updates, relevant product offerings, and local community news to account holders. Utilizing geolocation technology, nudge® push notifications are delivered at the optimal time, place, and setting to maximize engagement and meet the specific needs of the account holders.
"Larky is delighted to expand our partnership with Bankjoy, enabling their clients to benefit from our nudge® platform for proactive, personalized engagement with account holders," says Scott Brown, Larky's VP of Growth. "This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies, enhancing the digital banking experience for users and supporting growth for community and traditional financial institutions."
Through this expanded partnership, Larky and Bankjoy will help financial institutions enhance their digital offerings, fostering modern, connected experiences for their audiences.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Bankjoy
Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partner, Y Combinator-, and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.
