Governor Shapiro Visits Erie West Senior Center to Highlight Budget Proposal to Expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program and Help Pennsylvanians Stay in Their Homes

175,000 more Pennsylvanians would qualify for the program and many of the 400,000 who already do would see their rebates nearly double

Erie, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro visited the Erie West Senior Center to highlight his budget’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program to provide a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who are most in need – many of them seniors – to be able to stay in their homes.

Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living. Under the Governor’s plan, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify for the PTRR program and many of the 400,000 people who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

“This program is a lifeline for so many Pennsylvanians – putting money back in renters’ and homeowners’ pockets and helping them stay in their homes every single year,” said Governor Shapiro. “While Pennsylvanians have struggled with rising costs, it’s been 17 years since this critical program has been updated – it’s finally time to provide more relief. My budget proposes a significant expansion to put more money back in people’s pockets by raising the maximum rebate for seniors and increasing the income cap for renters and homeowners. This is a commonsense proposal that will help people all across our Commonwealth.”

“I want to tell everybody how much the seniors are appreciating the rent rebate. I know a lot of the seniors are living in senior housing, and they’re living on minimum social security. So this gives us a little extra spending money once in a while,” said Erie West Senior Center member and volunteer Jim Crosby. “It helps with our co-pays, we can take the shuttle for non-emergency rides and go out shopping, go to different appointments we want to make. And it just so helpful. I really appreciate and I’m looking forward to having a little more in my pocket. I appreciate the Governor for coming here and representing us.”

“I’d like to thank Governor Shapiro and other dignitaries for visiting us in Erie today,” said Erie West Senior Center member and volunteer Kelly Minns. “I’m used to being told that I make $25 over the allotted amount for most senior benefits, so I feel blessed to be given the privilege of receiving this once-a-year stipend. It’s a godsend that always comes at a perfect time. So whether I pay off a bill this year, get tires for my car, or just decide to treat myself to a nice dinner once a year, this blessing is a godsend. For most of us, it’s a mode of survival.”

In 2020, over 12,000 people in Erie County alone depended on these rebates, with seniors making up nearly 75 percent of that group. The Governor’s budget proposes critical investments to help Pennsylvanians stay in their homes, meaning more Pennsylvanians will become eligible for this important lifeline as they face inflation and rising costs. The proposed expansion of the program will help seniors in every Pennsylvania county – including more than 12,000 in Erie, more than 6,000 in Mercer, more than 4,000 in Crawford, more than 3,000 in Venango, and more than 1,000 in Warren counties alone.

