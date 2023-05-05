Los Angeles HVAC Company Expands To Solar Panel & Roofing Services
A Los Angeles HVAC Company announces a huge expansion to its brand. Opens Lions Home Upgrade, a Solar Panels & Roofing Company, and Lions Air Duct ServicesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lions Heating & Air, a Los Angeles HVAC Company, announces a huge expansion to its services and brand. Lions Heating & Air opens Lions Home Upgrade, a Solar Panels & Roofing Company, and Lions Air Duct Services, an Air Duct Cleaning Company under the Lions Heating & Air brand. The addition of the two companies is paving the way for energy efficiency for homes in Los Angeles.
Creating A Cleaner California With Solar Panels
California is making a huge effort in energy efficiency and renewable energy. With a focus on green energy, Lions Home Upgrade offers solar panel installation services and solar battery storage installation services in Los Angeles.
The need for solar panels comes from a national demand for renewable energy. Solar panel installation has increased nationally by 32% each year since 2005. Lions Home Upgrade now has a team of licensed solar panel technicians to meet the demand for solar panels in Los Angeles.
Southern California is known for 24/7 sunny weather. Now, homeowners use the sun to power their homes with clean, renewable energy.
Aside from green energy, California is also making an effort to cut carbon emissions and air pollution. This is where the creation of Lions Air Duct Services started.
Clean, Crisp & Clear Air Quality With Air Duct Services
Los Angeles is consistently ranked one of the worst cities for air quality and air pollution. To prevent outdoor air pollution from affecting indoor air quality, Lions Air Duct Services provides air duct cleaning, air duct asbestos & fiberglass removal, dryer vent cleaning, and all things air quality services.
To limit dust, debris, and toxins from impacting respiratory health, Lions Air Duct Services exclusively offers air purifier system installation.
An air purifier system is a system that removes harmful pollutants and contaminants from indoor air.
It works by drawing in air through a series of filters, which trap particles such as dust, allergens, germs, and bacteria. The clean air is then released back into the room.
Keeping California Cool With HVAC Services
Aside from solar panel & air duct services, Lions Heating & Air offers its HVAC services in Los Angeles.
Providing HVAC services helps California’s effort to reduce energy usage. Over time, any heating & cooling system can wear down from old components and debris that impacts performance.
Poor performance only leads to excess stress on the HVAC unit and increases energy usage. More energy consumption always leads to a higher energy bill!
However, all of this can be prevented by regular HVAC maintenance.
Our Commitment To Energy Efficiency
Lions Heating and Air Conditioning is a leading provider of heating, ventilation, solar panel installation, and air conditioning solutions in Los Angeles. The company has established a strong reputation for its commitment to energy efficiency, which is evident in every aspect of its operations.
From installation and maintenance, Lions HVAC strives to ensure that its customers get the most efficient and cost-effective systems.
The expansion of Lions Home Upgrade & Lions Air Duct Services showcases the company’s commitment to energy efficiency for homes and businesses in Los Angeles.
