Three Fish and Game Boat Access Sites Will Close for the Day on Monday, May 8

Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748

May 4, 2023

Concord, NH – The boat ramps located at at Downing’s Landing on Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham, and on the Pine River at Ossipee Lake in Ossipee will all be closed to the public on Monday, May 8. New Hampshire Fish and Game staff will be installing boarding docks at these locations, and the three facilities will be closed to facilitate efficient installations and safe work areas. During these closures, there will be no opportunity for the public to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft. The parking areas at each location will also be closed, and no fishing will be permitted from the shore. To learn more about the Public Boat Access Program visit wildnh.com/access.

New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas.