FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, May 1, 2023

Contact: Emily Cook

207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — The Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed temporarily starting May 2 to allow for further repair work following the broken roof drain in February. The branch is expected to be closed for 10-12 days while work is ongoing.

Following this winter’s coldest days in February, a roof drain above the office broke, sending water cascading into the interior of the branch. Staff worked quickly to ensure safety of customers and ensure electronics were out of range of the water pouring from the ceiling.

“While there has been no threat to customer or staff health at the branch since the incident, mold remediation is necessary to ensure the branch continues to be a safe and healthy space for everyone going forward,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “Services are still available online, at our other area branches and the local AAA offices.”

Other nearby branches (Portland, Springvale, Kennebunkport, Topsham) remain open to walk-in and appointment services. AAA Northern New England locations nearby (Portland, South Portland, Biddeford) also take BMV customers, and Mainers do not have to be AAA members to access services at those locations.

Services at AAA offices are limited to State ID Cards and Class C, non-CDL driver's license renewals and replacements (duplicates) that do not require such changes as a name change; a new photograph; or a change in restrictions and/or endorsements on a driver's license. AAA offices can do address changes, with acceptable documentation.

The addresses of BMV’s branch locations and local AAA Northern New England offices are listed at https://www.maine.gov/sos/bmv/locations/index.html#branches.

Mainers can schedule appointments at BMV branches at https://www.maine.gov/sos/bmv/.

Online BMV services remain available for all Mainers at https://www.maine.gov/sos/online_services/. Transactions that can be completed online include driver license or state ID renewals or replacements; online are vehicle registration renewals; overlimits payments; vehicle title replacements; vehicle title lien releases; and driver license reinstatement fee payments.

An announcement of reopening will follow.



