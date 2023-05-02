Traffic Advisory for May 5 - 7, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

JAMAICA PLAIN

Curley School K8 Plant Sale – Saturday, May 6, 2023

The Curley School will be hosting their annual plant sale on Saturday. There will be no parking in Municipal Lot #32, on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain between Kingsboro Park and Spring Park Avenue, from 7 AM to 3 PM.

ANNUAL WAKE UP THE EARTH FESTIVAL - Saturday, May 6, 2023

The annual Wake Up the Earth Parade and Festival will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The parade route for 2023 starts on Centre Street at South Street near the Curtis Hall Community Center, heads northerly, right onto Green Street, left onto Washington Street, left onto Atherton Street, left onto Lagrange Street ending at Boylston Street. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Boylston Street, Jamaica Plain, Both sides, from Amory Street to Lamartine Street

Lamartine Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Lawndale Terrace

New Minton Street, Both sides, from Amory Street to Lamartine Street

South End

South End Baseball Opening Day Parade- Saturday, May 6, 2023

There will be rolling road closures over the following route: West Dedham Street, right onto Tremont Street, right onto Waltham Street, left onto Shawmut Avenue ending at Peter’s Park