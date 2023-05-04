ROCKDAISY WELCOMES THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON HUSKIES TO ITS GROWING ROSTER OF NCAA TEAMS
Trusted by teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL and NCAA, RockDaisy puts the power of athletic performance data analysis at your fingertips.
RockDaisy’s Athlete Mgmt. System and team have been phenomenal to work with, and we are already better due to the ability to centralize our data. We have yet to find a limitation to what they can do.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RockDaisy – the data analysis and visualization platform designed specifically for strength coaches, sport coaches, sport scientists and researchers – is proud to announce that the Washington Huskies have selected RockDaisy to be the official Athlete Management System (AMS) of their Football Player Performance and Strength and Conditioning departments.
The Huskies will use RockDaisy’s AMS to analyze game, practice, weight room, and performance testing data, enabling the team to optimize athlete performance.
“RockDaisy’s Athlete Management System and team have been phenomenal to work with, and we are already better due to the ability to centralize much of our data. We have yet to find a limitation to what they can do. Currently, we are only focusing on our Football Strength & Conditioning program, but plan to expand within all our departments.”
— Ron McKeefery “Coach Mac”, Head Football Strength & Conditioning Coach University of Washington Huskies
The RockDaisy AMS platform helps organizations ensure athletes are ready to perform at their best. By consolidating, compiling and visually presenting data RockDaisy AMS provides organizations with the analytical tools they need to make the informed decisions that will optimize results.
About RockDaisy LLC
Founded in 2014 by the two developers of the NFL’s analytics services. RockDaisy is a New York based company and is proud to be the analytics & visualization platform for a growing number of sports organizations across the NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and other elite sports leagues around the world. For more information, visit rockdaisy.com | email: info@rockdaisy.com
