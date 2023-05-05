SicTalent Launches Dual Crowdfunding Campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo to Revolutionize Virtual Entertainment
SicTalent Launches Groundbreaking Kickstarter and IndieGoGo Campaigns to Bring the Sicverse to LifeSPRING HILL, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SpringHill, FL - May 4, 2023 - SicTalent, a pioneering virtual entertainment and gaming company owned by veterans, has unveiled simultaneous crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. These campaigns aim to secure funding for the development and release of SicTalent's groundbreaking virtual entertainment platform.
The SicTalent platform promises an unparalleled metaverse experience, connecting individuals through virtual events, concerts, and games. The dual crowdfunding campaigns aim to raise the necessary funds to expand the platform and transform the way people engage with entertainment.
"We are thrilled to launch our Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns and share our vision for the future of virtual entertainment with the world," stated Christopher Morales, CEO of SicTalent. "With our backers' support, we can create a platform that will redefine virtual entertainment engagement and deliver a new level of immersion and interactivity."
The Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns offer a unique opportunity for virtual entertainment and gaming enthusiasts. Contributors will enjoy exclusive access to SicVerse, SicTalent's virtual world, and a range of attractive rewards. Packages range from season passes for virtual concerts and events to personalized virtual experiences and even the chance to become a Sicizen (SicTalent Resident). Backers can purchase virtual land, homes, cars, and furniture to design the ultimate virtual space for hosting fellow Sicizens. The campaigns aim to build a community of Sicizens passionate about immersive entertainment, and all virtual property will be resalable.
To explore SicTalent's dual crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, visit their respective campaign pages:
Indiegogo campaign: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sictalent-the-future-of-virtual-entertainment/x/33600168#/ (Ends June 5, 2023)
Kickstarter campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sictalent/sicverse-the-harmony-breakers (Ends May 30, 2023)
SicTalent also offers investment and partnership opportunities. Interested parties can own a business in the virtual world, seamlessly connecting to their platform or website to sell products.
For more information, visit www.sictalent.com.
About SicTalent
SicTalent is a veteran-owned virtual entertainment and gaming company committed to revolutionizing the way people experience entertainment. Through its innovative platform, SicTalent offers immersive metaverse experiences, uniting users through virtual events, concerts, and games. To learn more, visit www.sictalent.com.
