Friendship Christian School Receives Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Friendship Christian School, for the second year, received the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote.

“I applaud Friendship Christian School earning the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award for a second-straight year of by registering 100% of the eligible students,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I appreciate the continued commitment by the FCS students and staff and the Wilson County Election Commission to increasing voter registration in Wilson County.”

High schools that register 100% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award and those that register at least 85% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.

“I commend Friendship Christian School on achieving Gold Level status of the Anne Dallas Dudley Award for the second consecutive year and on its continuing commitment of promoting the importance of voter registration and participation in the electoral process,” said Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith. “It is a privilege to work with such dedicated educators such as Mr. Link and the staff and faculty at FCS.”

Friendship Christian School and 12 other Tennessee high schools in 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Nine Tennessee high schools in eight counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. All Tennessee public, charter, and private schools and home school associations could participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.

“We are honored to receive this special award for the second year in a row. Part of preparing our students for the next phase of their life, means not only equipping them academically and spiritually but civically as well,” said Friendship Christian School Principal Veronica Bender. “We believe our local community, our state, and our country are all better off when everyone participates in the privilege of voting!”

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award, launched in 2021, is named after renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. She helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other Department of State civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.