Electives, Inc. to launch Electives Membership on June 1

A new employee benefits program, Electives Membership lets employers give their employees individualized live learning opportunities.

BOSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electives, the enterprise live learning platform that makes it possible to create meaningful learning impact, announced the launch of Electives Membership. Beginning June 1, Electives Membership will make it easy for HR, people operations, DEI and other business leaders to give their employees the individualized learning opportunities they want.

Individualized learning opportunities support employee engagement, boosting employee wellbeing by 66% and corporate profitability by 23%, according to Gallup research. However, fewer than one-third of U.S. employees are engaged at work, with engagement rates declining in recent years. Electives Membership helps organizations boost engagement with a benefit employees value.

"We're very excited to give employees more choice in what they learn," noted Jason Lavender, CEO and co-founder of Electives. "We believe Electives Membership is a game-changer for employee learning and development. By providing individualized learning opportunities, we empower employees to take control of their personal growth and career goals."

Once enrolled in Electives Membership, employees can personalize their learning experiences to align with their individual interests, personal growth plans and career goals. Members of Electives Membership will:

Browse the monthly Electives Membership library of live learning opportunities.

Select the live classes they want to join each month.

Continue their learning with post-class content and reminders from instructors.

Be part of a community of curious learners.

"Electives Membership is a significant step toward providing a comprehensive learning platform that supports companies in achieving their business goals," commented Krikor Dzeronian, COO and co-founder of Electives. "By personalizing learning experiences and simplifying administrative tasks, we are helping companies foster motivated and engaged employees while removing the associated burdens."

The Electives team manages all the logistics of Electives Membership, including promoting classes, calendar invites and post-class resources, which means there is no administrative burden for HR teams or other leaders.

Electives is the first enterprise live learning platform to connect the world's experts (the known and the unknown) with employees of people-centric companies to deliver unforgettable learning experiences. Electives Membership taps into the Electives library and instructor community, which includes:

150+ extraordinary instructors who are all real people sharing real-life experiences and life lessons. Electives instructors are vetted to confirm their ability to tap into the human desire to learn, grow and connect.

who are all real people sharing real-life experiences and life lessons. Electives instructors are vetted to confirm their ability to tap into the human desire to learn, grow and connect. 450+ live classes delivered via Zoom, spanning a broad range of topics in categories including leadership, manager training, personal development, communication, DEI, wellbeing, innovation and new technologies.

Every month, the Electives team will curate a mix of classes for Electives Membership. Each member gets to personalize their learning schedule based on their interests. Every Electives Membership class is live (via Zoom) and interactive. Each class will have a maximum of 60 attendees, allowing for one-to-one connections and networking opportunities.

Electives Memberships can be purchased for an entire employee base or a subset of employees, and the number of classes offered per month can be customized (with one to four classes per employee optimal). Electives Membership is priced to align with typical learning stipend values.

Go to www.electives.io/membership to learn more about Electives Membership.

About Electives, Inc.

Electives is an enterprise live learning platform that makes it possible to create meaningful learning impact by streamlining planning, curation, administration and measurement. The Electives platform offers the perfect mix of quality, quantity and diversity of content, instructors and experiences needed to design learning programs that achieve a long list of organizational outcomes. Learn more at electives.io.

