Expander Energy To Construct First Bio-Syndiesel Project.

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Calgary based Expander Energy has signed an agreement with Rocky Mountain Clean Fuels Inc. to build its first Biomass to Liquids project and produce low Carbon renewable Bio-Synthetic Diesel by 2025. Expander's patented biomass gasification technology and proven Fisher-Tropsch conversion technology will be used to manufacture renewable fuels that exceed current and future fuel standards both in Canada and abroad.

The Biomass Gasifier facility will convert construction wood waste which has been diverted from landfills into renewable syngas, (hydrogen and carbon monoxide) which will then be processed into Bio-SynDiesel® at the existing Rocky Mountain Clean Fuels facility.

The Carseland Biomass Gasifier Project will result in the production of 8 million liters/year of renewable Bio-Synthetic Diesel fuel with a life cycle Carbon Intensity (CI) of 32.5 gCO2e/MJ, significantly exceeding Canada's Clean Fuel Standard requirement for diesel fuel of 79.0 gCO2e/MJ by 2030. Expander anticipates that production will be available in mid 2025.

The Carseland project advances Expander's Fossil Free Bio-SynDiesel® and Bio-SynJet® program and paves the way for multiple large-scale projects including the previously announced 35 million litre per year Enhanced Biomass to Liquids (EBTL™) facility in Slave Lake, Alberta. Expander and partners are evaluating several locations in North America and Europe.

"The Carseland project will showcase the economical and reliable production of low Carbon Intensity Bio-SynDiesel® fuel from underutilized cellulosic biomass", stated Expander Energy President Gord Crawford. "When Expander's patented Enhanced Biomass to Liquids (EBTL™) process is paired with Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS), the result will be Net-Zero Carbon Intensity (0 gCO2e/MJ) Bio-SynDiesel® production at our Carseland facility as early as 2027."

Expander's Bio-SynDiesel® can be blended with or directly replace conventional diesel fuels without the need for modifications to either engine or infrastructure. Bio-SynDiesel® is non-toxic, odourless and biodegradable. Bio-SynDiesel® reduces emissions of pollutants such as Sulphur Oxides (SOx), Nitrogen Oxides (NOx), Carbon Monoxide (CO), unburnt hydrocarbons (HC) and Particulate matter (PM), the latter being very important to areas with air shed issues such as cities, harbours, and mountain valleys.

Future plans include the production of Bio-SynJet®, a low carbon Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) that is ready for use in the airline industry.

About the Corporation

Expander Energy Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based energy technology company that has developed a patented suite of transportation fuel production technologies to convert biomass and low Carbon Intensity electricity into "Fossil Free" Net-Zero Life Cycle Carbon Intensity synthetic diesel fuel (Bio-SynDiesel®) and synthetic kerosene jet fuel (Bio-SynJet®). Expander's Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Sequestration (BECCS) solution utilizes cellulosic biomass to produce next generation low CI synthetic fuels while efficiently capturing bio-carbon for geologic sequestration. Bio-SynDiesel®, Bio-SynJet®, BGTL™, EBTL™, BETL™, and CETL™ are trademarks of Expander Energy Inc.

