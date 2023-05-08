ZakiBox Launches Highly Anticipated Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine

ZakiBox Products Samir Zaki Morcos, CEO/FOUNDER

ZakiBox Is A Smart Solution for Storing and Organizing Cluttered Belongings in The Home, Garage and Office.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Capital raised from the StartEngine campaign will allow the company to scale production appropriate to demand and capture new business growth opportunities. Savvy investors have the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a proven retail success story.ZakiBox, Inc., an innovation leader in the design of multi-role item organizing, storage, and transport solutions, today debuted a Regulation CF (“Reg CF”) private equity funding campaign on the StartEngine crowdfunding platform. Potential investors can learn more about this investment opportunity by visiting the StartEngine campaign page.ZakiBox products offer intelligent, precision-engineered solutions for individuals and businesses to organize, store, and transport items. Made from ultra-strong fiberglass and nylon materials, individual ZakiBox units are designed to be modular, stackable, foldable, and configurable to need. Current products are the ZakiBox Storage, ZakiBox Organizer, ZakiBox Carrier Deluxe, ZakiBox Carrier Pro, and ZakiBox Hamper.“We're welcoming retail investors, including our very enthusiastic customers and supporters, to be part of a journey that elevates ZakiBox to the next level,” said ZakiBox CEO & Founder Sam Zaki Morcos. “I'm extremely proud of our products and community, and we're thrilled to connect with people who share a passion for this opportunity to invest in ZakiBox.”StartEngine is making waves as one of the largest SEC-approved equity crowdfunding platforms in the United States. Advised by Kevin O'Leary (of Shark Tank fame), the company allows startup founders to directly access capital online from retail investors, through an SEC-compliant Reg CF offering. To date, it has raised more than $650 million from Reg A and Reg CF offerings for 750+ founders, from more than one million users.Added Mr. Morcos, “If you believe that today's innovative small business can be tomorrow's market leader, our StartEngine campaign is an ideal opportunity to benefit from a major success story.”As a special promotion, ZakiBox is offering the first 50 investors a lifetime incentive based on their investment amount:Amount-Based:$1,000+ | Tier 1Invest $1,000 and choose one ZakiBox, valued up to $200.$2,500+ | Tier 2Invest $2,500 and receive 5% Bonus Shares and choose one ZakiBox, valued up to $200.$5,000+ | Tier 3Invest $5,000 and receive 10% Bonus Shares and choose 2 ZakiBoxes, valued up to $400.$10,000+ | Tier 4Invest $10,000 and receive 15% Bonus Shares + zoom call with ZakiBox Founder.$20,000+ l Tier 5Invest $20,000 and receive 20% Bonus Shares + opportunity as an advisory participant with ZakiBox Founder.Please visit the ZakiBox StartEngine campaign page for investing information.About ZakiBox, Inc.ZakiBox, Inc. builds intelligent solutions for organizing, storing, and transporting personal or professional items, for individuals and businesses. Sturdy, roomy, convenient, and highly mobile, ZakiBox products are ideal for a wide range of applications.ZakiBox, Inc. was founded by Sam Zaki Morcos and is the product of his extensive engineering experience in the aerospace industry. Mr. Morcos's background includes leadership roles at Boeing Space and Communications and in the development and design of the Space Shuttles program. Today, ZakiBox products are widely used in applications that demand a reliable, long-lasting, and versatile storage solution.Invest now. https://www.startengine.com/offering/zakibox

