Aquatic WILD Professional Development Workshops Scheduled for Educators This June

CONTACT:
Lindsay Webb: (603) 271-6649
Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212
May 4, 2023

Concord, NH – Educators who want to introduce their students to hands-on activities that encourage problem-solving and decision-making skills about the environment they share with wildlife are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for one of two professional development opportunities this June.

This spring’s Aquatic WILD workshops are intended for formal and non-formal educators of children in grades K-12 and are designed with a special focus on wetlands and aquatic wildlife. Participants will discover hands-on activities that focus on ecological knowledge, social and political understanding, and sustaining fish and wildlife resources. All participants will receive the supporting Aquatic WILD curriculum book.

There are two date and location options for these 6-hour professional development workshops: Friday, June 2, at the Lake Sunapee Protective Association in Sunapee, NH or Tuesday, June 13, at the Dewey School in Canterbury, NH. Event specifics and more details can be found on the registration page. Space is limited, so register today by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=178&ClassActivity=106.

Aquatic WILD is part of Project WILD, an international conservation and environmental education program developed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that focuses on wildlife and habitat. To learn more visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild.

