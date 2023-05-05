Chocolate Confectionery Market Is Expected Valuation To Reach USD 118.6 Billion at a CAGR of 4% by 2031

One of the key reasons driving market expansion is an increase in demand for chocolate confectionery items created with organic and functional ingredients.

Expansion of sales channels and increase in use of e-commerce across the globe drive the growth of the global chocolate confectionery market ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟕𝟕.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟏𝟖.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The market growth is propelled by several factors such as product innovations, a rise in the trend of gifting confectionery, economic growth, a rise in disposable income, and others. Consumer habits, tastes, and preferences are constantly evolving. This has led to innovation in the field of chocolate confectionery market trends that drive market growth.

Expansion of sales channels and increase in use of e-commerce across the globe drive the growth of the global chocolate confectionery market. Moreover, innovation in processing and packaging supplement the market growth. In addition, advent of various packaging and promotional activities would open new opportunities in the future.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Players operating in the global chocolate confectionery market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their chocolate confectionery market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Barry Callebaut, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Delfi Limited, Ferrero International S.A, Lotte Corporation, Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Inc, Nestle S.A, Perfetti Van Melle, and The Hershey Company.

By product type, the dark chocolate segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, due to its increased popularity among consumers due to its health benefits. However, the milk chocolate segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global chocolate confectionery market, owing to its popularity for its smooth texture, sweet taste, and increasing availability in the market.

The megatrend of organic and premium chocolate confectionery has attracted a wider range of consumers. Most consumers are ready to pay a high price for organic chocolates, with a belief that they have additional benefits. However, organic chocolates have witnessed high acceptance by many customers as they are rich in antioxidants. The dark and organic sweets market is growing significantly, owing to the health-halo benefits of dark chocolate and its pure ingredients. For instance, the Lindt 99% Noir Dark Chocolate was one of the popular cocoa chocolates, owing to high demand from consumers.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the global chocolate confectionery market across Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the market, due to existence of chocolate confectionery operations in Europe and the availability of chocolate confectionery in different variants. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand and adaption of innovative chocolate confectionery products among consumers in the region.

Sugar is a major ingredient that is used to provide sweetness in chocolate confectioneries. The increase in the use of sugar is stifling the chocolate confectionery market growth of the chocolate confectionery business as it has been related to dental issues in consumers as a result of long-term consumption. According to the American Dental Association, the consumption of sugars has been associated with an increased risk of developing dental caries. Sugar is considered the main ingredient responsible for rising in the rate of obesity and diabetes.

