Local Vancouver, BC Startup SimpliCity™ Unveils their Founding Partner: the District of North Vancouver
The partnership lays the foundation for transforming the way the District provides information and services online for their residents and business owners.
We're transforming the ways we inform, engage, and serve our citizens online — while fostering a more digitally enabled workforce — and SimpliCity is central to our evolution.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The District will leverage SimpliCity's website and integration platform to enhance public service delivery and make information more accessible to all. SimpliCity's software will also enable select District staff to work more efficiently, freeing up their time for more strategic work.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with SimpliCity to bring this exciting new solution to the District and help shape how it matures," said Andrew Durnin, Director of Digital Services and IT. "We're transforming the ways we inform, engage, and serve our citizens online — while fostering a more digitally enabled workforce — and SimpliCity is central to our evolution.”
SimpliCity's Founder and CEO, Briana Sim, added: "We are proud to be working with the District of North Vancouver to develop innovative software that will help to improve public service delivery, data access and system interoperability, and make essential information more accessible to anyone, anywhere, and anytime. This partnership affirms our commitment to creating solutions that make a real difference in people's daily lives, and we look forward to working closely with the District to bring these innovations to fruition."
As the District embarks on this progressive partnership with SimpliCity, the possibilities for public service delivery are being reimagined. SimpliCity’s platform is poised to redefine the way information is accessed and services are delivered, strengthening the relationship between local government and the public across Canada. This collaboration represents another bold step towards a more digitally-driven and customer-centric approach, where convenience, efficiency, quality, and accessibility are at the forefront.
SimpliCity is setting a new standard for holistic public service excellence, and the possibilities for positive impact are limitless. Together with the District of North Vancouver, they are charting a path towards a more connected, informed, and empowered community, and the best is yet to come.
Look for www.dnv.org to transition to SimpliCity’s platform by the end of 2023 . Interested in piloting SimpliCity for your own municipality? Connect with CEO Briana Sim to discuss the possibilities.
