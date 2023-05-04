On Demand Pharmaceuticals Announces New CEO and President/COO
Jim's distinguished naval career, including his tenure as Medical Officer of the Marine Corps, combined with his deep understanding of the medical industry, make him an excellent choice to lead ODP.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Demand Pharmaceuticals (ODP), a technology company revolutionizing the way medicines are produced, is delighted to announce the appointment of Retired Rear Admiral James (Jim) L. Hancock, MD, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Eugene Choi as its new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Jim joined ODP in the fall of 2022 and has already made a significant impact on the company. His illustrious career as a retired Rear Admiral (USN) includes extensive leadership experience from his decades-long service in the U.S. Navy. Notably, Jim served as the Medical Officer for the United States Marine Corps and as the Chief of the Medical Corps of the United States Navy. In these capacities, he was responsible for the health and welfare of all Marine Corps personnel, as well as the medical readiness of the Marine Corps and families worldwide.
With his extensive experience, deep business acumen, and dedication to the company's mission and values, Jim is well-suited to steer ODP's overall direction and growth as CEO.
Similarly, Eugene has been an invaluable team member since ODP's inception, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic vision. As President and COO, he will develop and implement strategies, oversee business activities, and manage vital relationships with stakeholders.
The new leadership team will focus on transitioning ODP from R&D to commercialization within the next year. "Jim and Eugene are both remarkably talented individuals who bring a wealth of experience, vision, and leadership to On Demand Pharmaceuticals," said David Steinberg, Executive Chairman of ODP. "Jim's distinguished naval career, including his tenure as Medical Officer of the Marine Corps, combined with his deep understanding of the medical industry, make him an excellent choice to lead ODP. Eugene has been a crucial part of our team from the start and has played a vital role in our success. Together, they will help us transform the healthcare industry by offering high-quality, affordable, and on-demand medicine.”
Dr. Geoff Ling, ODP's co-founder and former CEO, has made the difficult decision to step down from his role to serve the country on critically important issues for the Department of Defense. “We are immensely grateful for everything Geoff has done as the visionary behind ODP. He has been instrumental in building our company to where it is today. As a co-founder and trusted advisor, Geoff will remain an essential part of the ODP family, and we wish him all the best in his new endeavors," continued Steinberg.
About On Demand Pharmaceuticals:
On Demand Pharmaceuticals™ is an innovative technology company transforming how medicines are manufactured and delivered by enabling on-demand production—whenever and wherever they are needed. Our first groundbreaking commercial product under development, the Shortage Response Pharmacy on Demand (PoD)™, focuses on addressing critical drug shortages. The PoD™ platform technology can be rapidly customized to produce anything from key starting materials and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to final formulated drugs. Our mission is to ensure an adequate, safe, and reliable supply of medicines to every community across the globe.
Kari Stoever, Chief Corporate Affairs
