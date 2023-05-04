Introducing Resurgence Veterinary Mobility: Atlanta’s Pet Mobility Experts
A New Veterinary Facility Devoted to Improving Your Pet’s Quality of LifeATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Resurgence Veterinary Mobility is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in Decatur, GA. Resurgence Veterinary Mobility is committed to improving the mobility and quality of life for dogs and cats, with a team of rehabilitation experts providing individualized care.
The facility, located at 2947 E Ponce de Leon Ave Suite 200, Decatur, GA 30030, is the only veterinary rehabilitation facility inside the Perimeter. It is equipped with the latest technology and equipment, ensuring that every pet receives the best possible care.
"At Resurgence Veterinary Mobility, we understand that pets are family, and we want to provide them with the same level of care and attention that we would want for our own family members," said Dr. Cara McNamee, Managing Veterinarian of Resurgence Veterinary Mobility. "Our team is dedicated to providing individualized care to every pet that walks through our doors."
Treatment plans are designed to help animals recover from conditions such as orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, arthritis, obesity, post-surgery recovery, age-related mobility issues, athletic injuries, and chronic pain.
The services offered at Resurgence Veterinary Mobility include physical rehabilitation, pain management, and sports medicine with modalities such as therapeutic laser therapy, acupuncture, extracorporeal shockwave therapy, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, therapeutic exercise, and hydrotherapy. The team works closely with pet owners and their primary or specialty veterinarians to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets the unique needs of each pet.
Resurgence Veterinary Mobility recently received a glowing testimonial from Cathy Schaum, whose dog Tucker benefited greatly from their treatment. “We had an amazing experience with RVM! Our dog, Tucker, was experiencing back pain and leg weakness. He went to RVM and began his therapy with treatment designed specifically for his needs. He loved the water treadmill and acupuncture. They gave exercises to do at home. We highly recommend RVM! Thank you to all the staff for your help getting our Tucker feeling like his old self.”
"We are thrilled to be able to offer these services to the Atlanta community and beyond," said Dr. McNamee. "We look forward to helping pets recover from injuries, manage pain, and improve their overall quality of life."
To learn more about the services offered at Resurgence Veterinary Mobility or to schedule an appointment, visit www.rvmga.com or call (770) 884-2227. Resurgence Veterinary Mobility will be hosting a community open house at the facility on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4-6pm. Please call or email info@rvmga.com for more information.
About Resurgence Veterinary Mobility:
Resurgence Veterinary Mobility is a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing physical rehabilitation and pain management therapies for pets. Located in Decatur, GA, Resurgence Veterinary Mobility's team of experts is certified in physical rehabilitation and provides compassionate care to pets. The facility is equipped with the latest technology and equipment to ensure that every pet receives the best possible care.
