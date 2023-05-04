Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Perry County Bancorp Inc. and Du Quoin State Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Perry County Bancorp Inc., Du Quoin, Illinois and Du Quoin State Bank, Du Quoin, Illinois

Written Agreement dated April 26, 2023

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.