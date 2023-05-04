Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Perry County Bancorp Inc. and Du Quoin State Bank
May 04, 2023
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Perry County Bancorp Inc. and Du Quoin State Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Perry County Bancorp Inc., Du Quoin, Illinois and Du Quoin State Bank, Du Quoin, Illinois
Written Agreement dated April 26, 2023
