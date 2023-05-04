DTS Achieves ISO 27001: 2022 Certification for Information Security Management System

DTS has obtained an accredited ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (ISO 27001) certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) that supports federal government and commercial contracting activities accessing sensitive information.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DTS, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services, announced that it has obtained an accredited ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (ISO 27001) certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) that supports federal government and commercial contracting activities accessing sensitive information. DTS provides consulting and management services to government organizations and tailored, scalable cyber solutions for commercial and government.

ISO 27001, an international standard, defines the requirements of an Information Security Management System and is updated as needed to keep up with changes in technology and security best practices. The latest version builds on the foundations laid by previous standards making revisions to terms and controls. Significantly, ISO 27001:2022 adds 11 new controls to reflect new and evolving security areas, including threat intelligence, data masking, and data leakage prevention.

"We are proud to achieve ISO 27001 compliance. It is a significant milestone that meets the high expectations we have for ourselves and the trust of our clients," said Derek Kernus, Director of Cybersecurity Operations for DTS.

Ed Tuorinsky, Managing Principal for DTS, adds, "Having gone through the certification audit, we now are equipped to handle and store sensitive information for government contracts, including learning and development, program management, and operational efficiency work, and to leverage our security stance for every customer we serve."

ISO 27001 certification includes a commitment to monitor effectiveness and improve ISMS continually. As such, DTS will undergo maintenance audit annually and be on a 3-year audit cycle for recertification.

DTS sets the bar for cybersecurity standards ever higher. The cybersecurity staff are CISSP-certified, the gold standard for cybersecurity professionals, and several are also Certified CMMC Professionals. The company is a Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) with the Cyber AB and recently announced a partnership with AvePoint increasing their cloud backup and migration capabilities. DTS was named to the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Virginia for 2023.

DTS's cybersecurity initiatives reflect Executive Order (EO) 14028, Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity, issued on May 12, 2021. The EO charges multiple agencies with enhancing cybersecurity through various initiatives related to the security and integrity of the software supply chain and moving the Federal Government to secure cloud services and a zero-trust architecture. As an ISO 27001-certified, trusted government partner, DTS brings considerable federal experience and cybersecurity expertise to these efforts.

About DTS

DTS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, founded in 2011, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services—for exceptional results. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DTS employs talented individuals with a passion for excellence and surrounds them with the resources they need to excel. For more than a decade, we have helped public sector and commercial clients respond to changing environments and daunting challenges by clarifying pathways, applying expertise, and managing implementation. To learn more about DTS contact us at sales@consultDTS.com or (571) 403-1841. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. http://www.consultdts.com

