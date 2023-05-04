Velan Inc.: Announcement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, it will release its 4th quarter and annual results for the year ended February 28th, 2023.



The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. (EDT) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-954-0633 and quoting the reservation number 22026910. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations). There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter reservation number 22026910 then follow the system prompts.

For further information please contact:

Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President

Tel: (438) 817-7593

or

Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (438) 817-4430