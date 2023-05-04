Metavista3D to Showcase Revolutionary Display Technology at The Metaverse Entertainment World Summit in Monaco - MEWS
Metavista3D is committed to unlocking the full potential of 3D displays in the rapidly expanding metaverse market,”MONACO, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- May 4th, 2023 - Metavista3D, a pioneering company dedicated to creating immersive and interactive experiences in the Metaverse industry, is excited to announce its participation in The Metaverse Entertainment World Summit (MEWS) taking place in Monaco from May 3rd to 5th. MEWS (https://www.themews.world/) is a leading global event that celebrates innovators, creators, and thought leaders contributing to the evolution of the internet.
The Metaverse Entertainment World Summit aims to create synergies between business, technology, content, and entertainment while imagining and building future worlds. This prestigious event brings together pioneers in the field, providing a platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking.
Metavista3D is showcasing its groundbreaking display technology at the summit, offering attendees an exclusive first look at the innovative solutions that will shape the future of the Metaverse. The company's state-of-the-art technology promises to deliver an unparalleled level of immersion and interaction, revolutionizing how users engage with digital content and virtual environments.
"Metavista3D is committed to unlocking the full potential of 3D displays in the rapidly expanding metaverse market," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "Our unique AI-enhanced 3D display technology offers an unrivaled immersive experience, positioning us as the market leaders in a sector set for exponential growth."
Metavista3D's state-of-the-art Super-Multiview (SMV) technology, protected by more than 60 patents, delivers a superior glasses-free 3D viewing experience. The AI-powered displays create thousands of perspectives in real time, offering exceptional image quality and depth perception while eliminating traditional 3D display drawbacks like fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
As the metaverse market continues to grow, Metavista3D's groundbreaking technology is poised to play a pivotal role in transforming industries such as virtual reality, augmented reality, gaming, and beyond. The company's innovative approach to 3D displays is expected to shape the future of immersive content and interactive experiences in the metaverse, revolutionizing the way users engage with digital worlds. The technology offers a new way to enter the Metaverse without the need of a head mounted display and get an immersive experience.
Metavista3D's display technology demonstration at The Metaverse Entertainment World Summit will provide a glimpse into the future of digital experiences. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with the technology first-hand, getting a sense of the limitless possibilities it brings to the evolving Metaverse landscape.
For more information about Metavista3D and its revolutionary display technology, please visit https://metavista3d.com/. To learn more about The Metaverse Entertainment World Summit, visit https://www.themews.world/.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is a research and development company dedicated to creating next-generation pseudo-holographic display technologies. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, Metavista3D focuses on developing AI-powered displays that enable exceptional spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com.
