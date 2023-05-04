WealthTech Solutions Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2031

At a CAGR of 14.8% WealthTech Solutions Market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2031| 3rd-eyes analytics, Valuefy

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WealthTech Solutions Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by End User (Banks, Wealth Management Firms, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wealthtech solutions market generated $4.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape.

The key players analyzed in the global wealthtech solutions market report include 3rd-eyes Anaytics AG, aixigo AG, BlackRock, Inc., BME inntech, InvestCloud, Inc., InvestSuite, Synechron Inc., Valuefy Solutions, Wealthfront Corporation, and WealthTechs, Inc.

Rise in use of AI-based assistance in banks, wealth management firms, and investment firms to boost the global wealthtech solutions market trends. In addition, the pandemic also led to a severe financial crises for consumers resulting in the postponement of their wealth management plans, thereby severely affecting the growth of the market across the globe. Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global wealthtech solutions market based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, end user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global wealthtech solutions market share. However, the cloud segment is expected to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. Apart from this, the same segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for two-thirds of the global wealthtech solutions market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, the wealth management firms segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global wealthtech solutions market share. Moreover, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecasted timeframe. However, the others segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global wealthtech solutions market share. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to maintain its leadership status and cite the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End User

Banks

Wealth Management Firms

Others

Component

Solution

Service

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

