Revolutionizing the Industry: HD Expo 2023 Showcases Next-Gen Innovation and Breakthrough Products

hd Expo + Conference April 30th-May 2nd 2023 Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center Inside the Social Hub designed Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. Hd Expo + Conference attendees networking and taking a break from the Show Floor 2023 American Leather worldwide sales team Hd Expo + Conference 2023 COSENTINO worldwide sales team. Hd Expo + Conference 2023 Williams-Sonoma Business to Business taking home the Best in Show Award Hd Expo + conference 2023

Discover the Latest in Hospitality Design at HD Expo 2023 - Three Days of Next-Gen Innovation, Breakthrough Products, Education, and Networking.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas played host to the highly anticipated HD Expo + Conference 2023, which kicked off on May 2nd though May 4th at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Convention Center. This three-day event was the most comprehensive hospitality design expo in the United States, bringing together industry leaders, innovative products, and thought-provoking educational sessions.

The show floor was bustling with activity, with attendees exploring the latest products and innovations from leading manufacturers. The event featured a range of exciting activities spread across three activation spaces: HD Park, the DesignWell Pavilion, and the Social Hub.

The Social Hub, created by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, was one of the highlights of the expo. It provided a space for attendees to network, recharge, and socialize in a relaxed atmosphere. The space featured comfortable seating areas, charging stations, and a bar where attendees could enjoy a drink or a light bite while networking with fellow professionals.

The DesignWell Pavilion, crafted by Highgate Hotels and Crème, focused on wellness and sustainability in design. The pavilion showcased the latest products and innovations in this area, including eco-friendly materials, biophilic design elements, and wellness technologies. The pavilion also hosted educational sessions on topics such as mindfulness in design and the impact of sustainable design on guest experience.

HD Park was a collaboration between Williams-Sonoma Business to Business and Tarkett Hospitality, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the hospitality design industry. This activation space featured a range of exhibits, including a showroom displaying new product launches, interactive displays showcasing design trends, and a lounge area where attendees could relax and network.

One of the most anticipated events of the expo was the panel discussion, "Transcending Trend | What's New, What's Next." The panel featured Mari Balestrazzi from Airbnb, Alda Ly from Alda Ly Architecture, Daniel Scheffler from Without Maps, Alex Kuby from RDC, Paolo Ferrari from Studio Paolo Ferrari, and Ari Kastrati from MGM Resorts International. These thought leaders discussed the latest trends and innovations in the hospitality design industry, offering insights and advice for professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve.

Other notable sessions included "HDAC | The Shift Toward Inclusion, Investment, Impact," featuring Aaron Anderson, founder of the 26. Co, and DEI Advisors founder and principal David Kong. This session explored the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the hospitality design industry and how businesses can embrace these values to drive success.

"Business Sense | What Owners Want" was another panel discussion led by HD's Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, featuring industry leaders Helen Jorgensen from Host Hotels & Resorts, Peter Reardon from White Lodging Services Corporation, Gonzalo Bustamante from MGM Resorts International, Brenda Rauch from Park Hotels & Resorts, and Michael Everett from Nuovore. This session explored what hotel owners are looking for in their design partners, offering valuable insights for designers and manufacturers looking to build successful partnerships with hotel owners.

The HD Keynote, "Iconic Influencers and Trends," featured DesignAgency partners Anwar Mekhayech, Allen Chan, and Matthew Davis in conversation with Stacy Shoemaker Rauen. The keynote explored the most significant trends and influencers in the hospitality design industry, offering insights and inspiration for professionals looking to create impactful and innovative designs.

HD Expo 2023 came to a close after three days of exciting product showcases, informative education sessions, and valuable networking opportunities. Attendees were able to discover the latest trends and innovations in hospitality design and connect with industry thought leaders and influencers.

The event featured a diverse range of educational sessions, including discussions on diversity and inclusion, the future of food and beverage, and what owners want in the industry. The Social Hub, DesignWell Pavilion, and HD Park were just a few of the activation spaces that provided attendees with immersive and engaging experiences.

The Best Booth Winners were also announced, with Williams-Sonoma Business to Business taking home the Best in Show award. Bryan Ashley and Concretti Designs were awarded Best Large Booth and Best Small Booth, respectively.

HD Expo 2023 proved to be a valuable experience for all attendees, from designers and manufacturers to hoteliers and investors. The event showcased the industry's latest products and innovations and provided a platform for valuable discussions on the future of hospitality design. We can't wait to see what HD Expo 2024 has in store!