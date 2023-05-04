Mikula Contracting Announces Upcoming Move to New Location in Clifton, New Jersey
As a third-generation family-owned and operated business owner I cannot be more excited for what the future holds for us as we continue to expand our ability to service our clients at a premier level.”CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mikula Contracting, Inc. (mikulainc.com), an award-winning, family-owned and operated construction company, announces plans to move its headquarters to a new location within Clifton, New Jersey. The move is part of the family’s next generation’s vision for the business by constructing a new state-of-the-art facility.
“We would like to thank our clients, referral partners, vendors, friends, and family for the support, cooperation, and continued partnerships as we will continue to deliver our work with the same premium service and commitment throughout our move to our new facility,” comments Dennis Mikula, Jr., President of Mikula Contracting, Inc.
Mikula Contracting’s strategic move to its new location includes developing new capabilities to drive the production and safety of their team while increasing the overall capacity needed for their strategic growth as they continue improving efficiency and operations as the premier land improvement contractor in New Jersey. In addition, the new location will give their team some of the top resources needed in their industry.
Dennis Mikula Jr. mentions, “As a third-generation family-owned and operated business owner, I cannot be more excited for what the future holds for us as we continue to expand on our ability to service our clients at a premier level.”
For updates and more information about Dennis Mikula Jr.’s vision and Mikula Contracting, Inc., visit mikulainc.com.
About Mikula Contracting, Inc.:
Founded by Nick Mikula, Sr. in 1946, Mikula Contracting, Inc. is a family-owned and operated business servicing all of New Jersey for over 77 years in commercial and residential excavation, demolition, and environmental services. Mikula Contracting, Inc. has received high rewards for their extraordinary work performance, such as the New Jersey’s “Family Business of the Year” award in 2020, recently winning both the New Jersey Land Improvement Contractors of America's “Safety Award” in 2021 and 2022 and, CIANJ’s “Companies That Care” Award in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit mikulainc.com.
