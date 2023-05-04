Cloud API Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Zend Technologies, Microsoft, IBM
Cloud API Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Cloud API Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud API market to witness a CAGR of 20.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Cloud API Market Breakdown by Application (Education, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Others) by Type (Control API, Data API, Application API) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Cloud API market size is estimated to increase by USD 1645.6 Million at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 976.2 Million.
— Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Cloud API Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud API market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Zend Technologies (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Rackspace Inc. (United States), Nirvanix (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), CA Technologies (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Axway Software SA (France).
Definition:
Cloud APIs are a set of protocols, tools, and programming interfaces that enable communication and interaction between different cloud-based applications, services, and data. These APIs allow developers to access and manipulate cloud-based resources, such as storage, computing power, databases, and other services, without having to build or manage their own infrastructure.
Market Trends:
Trend for the Development of Vendor-Specific Cloud API
Market Drivers:
Ease Access and Functionality for Cloud Environment
Market Opportunities:
Cross-Cloud Compatibility of Cloud API
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Cloud API Market: Control API, Data API, Application API
Key Applications/end-users of Cloud API Market: Education, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Others
List of players profiled in this report: Zend Technologies (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Rackspace Inc. (United States), Nirvanix (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), CA Technologies (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Axway Software SA (France).
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Cloud API Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
