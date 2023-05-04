Connected Aircraft Market 2023: Set a New Growth Story | Anuvu, Boeing, Viasat
The Latest Released Connected Aircraft market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Connected Aircraft market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Anuvu (Canada), BAE System PLC (United Kingdom), Cobham PLC (United Kingdom), Rockwell Collins (United States), Panasonic Avionics United States), Thales Group (France), Boeing (United States), Airbus (Netherlands), Honeywell (United States), Viasat (United States), Cobham (United Kingdom).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Connected Aircraft market to witness a CAGR of 15.80% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Commercial, Military) by Type (Systems, Solution) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Connected aircraft has the potential to send and receive the real-time data from ground-based operating systems, that gives the critical information associated with the avionics system in real-time. Aircraft connectivity will generate opportunities in the cockpit for the betterment of real-time decision making and flight-crew operations, and in the cabin to improve the passenger experience. Nose-to-tail, air-to-ground data trade involves the cockpit, cabin, ground crew, pilots, maintenance and repair operations (MROs), passengers, air traffic control, and airline operational control centers.
Market Trends:
• Rise in technological innovations in satellite communication
• Enhanced passenger experience
• Increasing advancement in hardware technologies for aircraft connectivity
Market Drivers:
• High demand of hassle free and high speed online access throughout their journey
• Increased need of operational efficiency
• Rise in need to improve airline and passenger safety
• Grow in number of aircraft deliveries
Market Opportunities:
• Increased need to upgrade existing connectivity system and improvement in aircraft operational efficiency will offer new opportunities for the market key players
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Connected Aircraft Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Connected Aircraft
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Anuvu (Canada), BAE System PLC (United Kingdom), Cobham PLC (United Kingdom), Rockwell Collins (United States), Panasonic Avionics United States), Thales Group (France), Boeing (United States), Airbus (Netherlands), Honeywell (United States), Viasat (United States), Cobham (United Kingdom).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Connected Aircraft Market Study Table of Content
Connected Aircraft Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Systems, Solution] in 2023
Connected Aircraft Market by Application/End Users [Commercial, Military]
Global Connected Aircraft Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Connected Aircraft Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Connected Aircraft (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
