Corporate wellness Management Market to See Competition Rise | Wellsource, Remote Team Wellness, Cambia Health Solutions

Corporate wellness Management Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Corporate wellness Management market to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Corporate Wellness Management Market Breakdown by Application (Healthcare, Banking and Finance, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Others) by Type (Health Risk Assessments, Fitness and Nutrition Programs, Mental Health and Stress Management Services, Disease Management Programs, Others) by Service Provider (Third-Party Providers, Health Insurance Providers, In-House Corporate Wellness Teams) by Delivery Mode (Online, Mobile Apps, Telephonic, On-site services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Corporate wellness Management market size is estimated to increase by USD 40 Billion at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 50 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Corporate wellness Management Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Corporate wellness Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Wellsource Inc (United States), Remote Team Wellness (United States), Cambia Health Solutions (United States), Wellness Corporate Solutions (United States), EXOS (United States), Vitality Group (United States), Marino Wellness (United States), Virgin Pulse (United States), Privia Health (United States), Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore), Truworth Wellness (India), Wellable (United States)
Definition:
Corporate wellness management refers to the strategies, programs, and services implemented by companies to promote the health and wellbeing of their employees. These initiatives may include physical fitness programs, mental health resources, nutrition counseling, and other wellness-oriented activities.
Market Trends:
Increased focus on mental health and stress management programs
Market Drivers:
Rising healthcare costs and the need to control employee healthcare expenses
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of wellness programs to remote and distributed workforces
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Corporate wellness Management Market: Health Risk Assessments, Fitness and Nutrition Programs, Mental Health and Stress Management Services, Disease Management Programs, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Corporate wellness Management Market: Healthcare, Banking and Finance, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Others
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Wellsource Inc (United States), Remote Team Wellness (United States), Cambia Health Solutions (United States), Wellness Corporate Solutions (United States), EXOS (United States), Vitality Group (United States), Marino Wellness (United States), Virgin Pulse (United States), Privia Health (United States), Central Corporate Wellness (Singapore), Truworth Wellness (India), Wellable (United States)
