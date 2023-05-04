New Single, "Broken Hearted," from Benjamin Lewis Captures the Pain and Power of Heartbreak
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the release of his highly anticipated record "KILL," emerging artist Benjamin Lewis is excited to announce the release of his captivating new single, "Broken Hearted." Guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings, "Broken Hearted" is the third release from Lewis's upcoming EP, "High in the Sky."
"Broken Hearted" demonstrates Lewis's ability to quickly translate his emotions into beautiful, harmonic melodies. The song captures the helpless feeling of heartbreak from toxic relationships, and the suffering, self doubt and self blame that comes with and after it. With poignant lyrics that cut to the core of the human experience, Lewis's latest single is a testament to his ability to create music that resonates with listeners on a deep, emotional level.
The song's lyrics can easily translate across different life circumstances and scenarios, as Lewis taps into universal emotions relatable to anyone who has experienced heartbreak.
Last month, Lewis's single, "KILL," a powerful track about self-expression, garnered favorable reviews from the media and fans alike. A real showcase of his unique musical style, Lewis uses his songwriting gift as a therapeutic outlet for himself and his listeners.
Inspired by the honest feelings of frustration, vulnerability, and rage, "Broken Hearted" opens the door for his authenticity to shine through. As he puts pen to pad, he allowed his thoughts to translate his emotions into the rawness and sincerity of his lyrics. The visual for "Broken Hearted" is equally expressive as Lewis further pushes the narrative of suffering from the mental pain and anguish.
As he prepares to release his EP "High in the Sky," fans can look forward to experiencing more of Lewis's creative vision and captivating artistry. With a proven track record of powerful, emotionally-driven songs like "KILL" and "Broken Hearted," Lewis continues to cement his place as one of the most exciting and talented upcoming artists in the music industry.
"Broken Hearted" is now available on Spotify and all major streaming platforms. The “Broken Hearted” music video is also available on his official YouTube channel at YOUTUBE. For more information on Benjamin Lewis and his upcoming releases, visit his platforms below.
About Benjamin Lewis
What sets Benjamin Lewis apart from everyone else is his unique approach to music and the way it's accompanied by very well-thought-of visuals. It's the attention to detail and the genuine passion Lewis brings that creates something special in his work. He hopes his music resonates with people and inspires them to shine and be their best selves.
About Benjamin Lewis
What sets Benjamin Lewis apart from everyone else is his unique approach to music and the way it's accompanied by very well-thought-of visuals. It's the attention to detail and the genuine passion Lewis brings that creates something special in his work. He hopes his music resonates with people and inspires them to shine and be their best selves.
