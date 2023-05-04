Lumizen Wellness CBD Margarita Lumizen Wellness CBD Margarita Oil

Lumizen Wellness CBD announces, the Margarita Flavored CBD & CBG tincture oil, just in time for Cinco De Mayo and the summer season.

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This exciting new product combines the benefits of CBD and CBG with the refreshing taste of a classic Margarita. Each 30ml bottle contains 1500mg of full-spectrum CBD and 1500mg of CBG, making it a potent addition to any wellness routine with the great taste of Lime and Tequila Anejo.

CBD and CBG have been shown to have a variety of potential health benefits, including reducing anxiety and stress, improving sleep quality, and supporting overall well-being. With the addition of the delicious Margarita flavor, Lumizen Wellness CBD has created a fun and tasty way for people to incorporate CBD and CBG into their daily routine.

Lumizen Wellness CBD's Margarita Flavored CBD & CBG tincture oil is made with high-quality, organic ingredients, and is free of any pesticides, and other harmful chemicals. The tincture oil is easy to use, with a dropper for precise dosing, and can be added to any food or drink for a delicious and effective way to incorporate CBD and CBG into your daily routine.

The Margarita Flavored CBD & CBG tincture oil is available for purchase on Lumizen Wellness CBD's website and at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit the Lumizen Wellness CBD website or follow them on social media.

About Lumizen Wellness CBD:

Lumizen Wellness CBD is a leading provider of premium CBD products, including tinctures, gummies, topicals, and more. All of their products are made with high-quality, organic ingredients and are lab-tested to ensure potency and purity. Lumizen Wellness CBD is committed to providing their customers with safe, effective, and enjoyable ways to incorporate CBD into their wellness routines.

