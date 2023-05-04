Chopus, Richman Among 500 Most Influential People Shaping Policy
This recognition could not have happened without passion, drive, and dedication of everyone at IRI who are committed to helping millions of workers achieve a secure and dignified retirement.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) has two people on Washingtonian Magazine’s third annual list of Most Influential People Shaping Policy.
— Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO
IRI CEO Wayne Chopus and Chief Government and Political Affairs Officer Paul Richman were recognized as among the “…smart, innovative Washingtonians who care about issues and spend a lot of time thinking about them.”
Chopus was recognized for his leadership in enhancing IRI’s reputation and credibility as a national leader and premier advocate on retirement public policy issues. Richman made the list for the second time for his federal advocacy efforts to keep retirement security at the forefront of Congress’ agenda, which led to the enactment of the Secure 2.0 Act in 2022.
Washingtonian’s selection process is determined by several factors, including deep subject matter expertise and a significant understanding of how policymaking works in the nation’s capital. The magazine also seeks those who understand the nuances and complexities of a particular issue area, focusing on policy subjects of special relevance to elected officials.
According to Washingtonian Magazine editor Catherine Merrill, “Ultimately, every one of the influencers shares a drive to understand a policy issue and propel it forward. Washington has always been a city of thinkers. We’re confident these are among the best brains in the city.”
“This is an incredible honor not only for Paul and me but our entire organization,” Chopus said. “Recognition for public policy influence could not have happened without passion, drive, and dedication among everyone at IRI who are committed to our mission to help millions of workers achieve a secure and dignified retirement. I’m proud of our team and what we have accomplished for workers and retirees on behalf of our members and our industry.”
“It is an honor to join such a distinguished and respected group of business and labor leaders,” Richman said. “Sharing this achievement with Wayne demonstrates the teamwork at IRI and the partnership with our members, which was crucial to the enactment of a new law that
strengthened and enhanced retirement security for more of America’s workers and retirees.”
The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies, including life insurers, asset managers, broker-dealers, banks, marketing organizations, law firms, and solution providers. IRI members account for 90 percent of annuity assets in the U.S., include the foremost distributors of protected lifetime income solutions, and are represented by financial professionals serving millions of Americans. IRI champions retirement security for all through leadership in advocacy, awareness, research, and the advancement of digital solutions within a collaborative industry community. Learn more at www.irionline.org.
