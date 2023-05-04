Soda gets a glow up with Buchi’s new Wild Pop prebiotic sodas

Wild Pop Prebiotic Sodas Functional Drinks Made Ethically Strawberry Cream Wild Pop

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodbye excessive sugar, artificial sweeteners, and empty calories. Buchi’s newest drink line, Wild Pop, offers a guilt-free soda enriched with prebiotics and probiotics. A modern take on America’s favorite beverage, the ethically made sodas fuse functional ingredients, and nostalgia-inducing flavors to deliver a deliciously healthy drink.

Thoughtfully designed, the functional sodas offer great taste with less sugar, plus plant-based fiber, digestive enzymes, and probiotics for gut health. The refreshing effervescent drinks are crafted with the perfect blend of nostalgia and nutrition. Made using nutrient dense ingredients and available in retro inspired varieties such as strawberry cream, root beer float, lemon lime fizz, and cream soda swirl, each sip is a journey down memory lane, transporting drinkers back with familiar and favorite childhood flavors. Unlike regular sodas, Wild Pop is made using organic ingredients, contains only 5 grams of sugar (versus the traditional 39 grams), and has an added 9 grams of plant fiber per can, to satisfy thirst, delight taste buds, and help encourage a healthy digestive system.

Wild Pop isn't just good for your body - it's good for the environment too. Some of the biggest beverage brands generate enough waste to cover 33 football fields per day and contain harmful artificial sweeteners and chemicals. Buchi is on a mission to change this, disrupting the soda industry with their commitment to creating eco-friendly products, with their popular kefir soda, living energy, and kombucha lines. As a Benefit Corporation, their manufacturing facility uses solar panels which offsets waste and feeds residual power back into the grid. The company's carbon footprint is also minimized through sourcing high-quality ingredients from organic and regenerative farmer partners, and by donating a portion of every sale to organizations like One Tree Planted to support reforestation in the Appalachian bioregion. For more information visit the website at www.drinkbuchi.com.