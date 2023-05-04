Never Give Up Day - 12 Things to Know
Life is a challenge - Never Give Up
Never Give Up Matters”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 12 Things to Know About Never Give Up Day (August 18)
1. Just like any other special day, people's perseverance must be celebrated on a particular day each year.
2. Never Give Up Day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. The existence of such a day is a powerful advocacy tool to inspire, educate and help people to persist through their challenges.
3. Never Give Up Day is much more than just a great initiative. “Never Give Up” is what we’ve been told all our lives, by our parents, by storybooks, by teachers, coaches, mentors and peers.
4. The global interest that Never Give Up Day generates for its annual celebration on August 18th is phenomenal. Never Give Up Day encourages the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens, in general, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.
5. More than 80 cities across the US & Canada proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day. The media embraces Never Give Up Day with national and local print, online and broadcast channels covering the celebration day.
6. Never Give Up Day offers an opportunity to present a distinguished Award to those who demonstrated a great act of determination.
7. Never Give Up Day makes up a great celebration for the brand's storytelling campaigns. Never Give Up Day is second to none at engaging fans and bringing exponential growth to the social media reach and engagement for their brand, team and sport.
8. Never Give Up Day represents a global audience and provides a common platform that inspires individuals and professionals to organize virtual and/or physical events/activities to take place on a local and global scale.
9. More people use Never Give Up Day to thank their spouses and partners who stayed with them through the whole journey, when things got the toughest, they never gave up on each other. This day is a great opportunity to honor those without whom their struggle and achievement might not have been possible.
10. Never Give Up Day speaks to so many because one of the deepest principles in human nature is the desire of people's achievements to be acknowledged, not for what they've achieved, but what they have been through to achieve it.
11. So many people around the world need to hear the words of Never Give Up. Mental and physical illnesses remain a significant threat to people's well-being and the well-functioning of society. Never Give Up Day inspires people to fight another day. This day is coming as a calling for millions of people.
12. Never Give Up Day was founded in 2019 by "Mr. Never Give Up", author of the book '365 Reasons You Should Never Give Up'. In his book introduction, he wrote: “The road to success looks like madness. If you succeed, people will reformulate madness into ingenuity. But if you fail in the end, you will remain in the eyes of the others a madman. And the frustration lies when you are in the midst of the journey, because then there is no way of really knowing which one you are.”
