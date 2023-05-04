Demand for Quality Assurance Boosts Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market, Expected to Reach USD 6.66 Bn by 2032

Reports And Data

Growing Demand for Quality Control: Dietary Supplement Testing Services Market Booms to Ensure Safety and Efficacy of Products

The global dietary supplement testing services market size was USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.” — Reports And Data

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, May 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dietary supplement testing services market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with a market size of USD 2.8 billion in 2022. It is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing knowledge about dietary supplements, the rising elderly population, and the growing popularity of healthy living.

Dietary supplement testing services play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and quality of these supplements. They test impurities in both raw materials and finished products, assess supplement regulation, authenticate supplement product performance, and ensure supplement quality. The demand for these services has increased significantly in recent years due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs).

Producers have responded to the demand for dietary supplements by creating various products to meet the varying needs of consumers. However, with the increasing quantity of supplements in the market, testing and quality control have become even more important. This is where dietary supplement testing services come in, ensuring that the supplements are safe and effective for consumption.

In conclusion, the global dietary supplement testing services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as the rising demand for dietary supplements, the growing elderly population, and the increasing popularity of healthy living. Dietary supplement testing services play a critical role in ensuring the safety and quality of these supplements, which is especially important given the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In 2022, the identification testing segment held the largest revenue share in the global dietary supplement testing services market. This is attributed to the increasing need for identification testing to verify the presence of specific substances listed on the product label. Various analytical methods such as chromatography and spectroscopy are utilized to identify the active constituents in the supplement.

Over the forecast period, the manufacturers segment is estimated to account for the biggest revenue share in the worldwide dietary supplement testing services market. This is owing to increased dietary supplement usage and the need for quality monitoring and safety. Manufacturers must adhere to the quality standards and restrictions imposed by regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As a result, manufacturers rely heavily on dietary supplement testing services to ensure that their products meet regulatory criteria and are safe for human use.

In 2022, the North American market held the biggest revenue share in the worldwide dietary supplement testing services market. This is owing to increased dietary supplement use, the availability of several supplement manufacturers, and rigorous FDA regulations. Also, growing healthcare expenses and an aging population are likely to boost market revenue growth in this area.

Key Players covered in this report are

Intertek Group plc

Covance Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Alkemist Labs

LGC Limited

NSF International

UL LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

SGS SA

Type of Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Identity Testing

Purity Testing

Heavy Metals Testing

Microbial Testing

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

