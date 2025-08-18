Adipic Acid Market to Reach USD 20 Billion by 2034, Driven by Demand from Automotive and Textile Industries

Reports And Data

adipic acid market is set for strong growth, projected to reach USD 10.0 billion in 2024 and nearly double to USD 20.0 billion by 2034

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global adipic acid market is set for strong growth, projected to reach USD 10.0 billion in 2024 and nearly double to USD 20.0 billion by 2034, at a steady CAGR of 7.2%. Growth will be led by rising demand in the automotive and textile industries, alongside advances in sustainable production technologies.Key Market HighlightsMarket Size & Growth: USD 10.0 billion in 2024 → USD 20.0 billion by 2034.CAGR: 7.2% over the forecast period.Largest Segment: Automotive industry, driven by lightweight component demand.Fastest Growing Segment: Textile sector, due to increasing synthetic fiber consumption.Production Volume: Expected to rise from 3.5 million tons in 2024 to 6.5 million tons by 2034.You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/002328 Demand DriversAdipic acid is an essential material used in nylon 6,6, polyurethane, and plasticizers, making it critical for automotive parts and textiles. The global push for lightweight vehicles, especially electric vehicles, is boosting consumption, with automotive demand expected to rise by 8% annually. Meanwhile, the textile industry is seeing strong growth, with synthetic fiber demand forecast to climb by 5% each year.Regional InsightsAsia Pacific: Leads both production and consumption, fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization.North America: Showing steady growth, supported by technological innovation.Europe: Faces higher costs due to stricter emissions rules and reliance on imports.Price TrendsMarket prices are influenced by raw material costs, particularly cyclohexane. In early 2024, cyclohexane prices rose 10%, lifting adipic acid prices by 7%. Asia Pacific benefits from lower costs due to closer raw material access, while North America and Europe face higher prices from imports and currency fluctuations. Companies are increasingly adopting AI-driven pricing models, improving margins by up to 2%.Adipic Acid Market SegmentationBy Product TypePetrochemical-based Adipic AcidBio-based Adipic AcidBy ApplicationNylon 6,6PolyurethanePlasticizersOthersBy End UserAutomotiveTextileConsumer GoodsIndustrialBy TechnologyTraditional ProductionBio-based ProductionBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsMarket Drivers and ChallengesSustainability: Companies are investing in bio-based adipic acid to reduce environmental impact. In 2024, R&D spending on bio-based production rose 20%, with support from initiatives like the EU’s Green Deal, which allocated €1 billion for sustainable chemical production.Technology: Use of AI in manufacturing has reduced energy use by 15%, improving efficiency.Challenges: Traditional adipic acid production emits nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas. Stricter regulations and the EU’s Emissions Trading System are increasing costs for producers. Bio-based production is still limited, accounting for just 5% of the market due to high costs and scalability issues.Industry OutlookDespite environmental and regulatory hurdles, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum. Innovations in sustainable production and the growing push for eco-friendly materials will create new opportunities.Leading PlayersTop 10 CompaniesBASF SEAscend Performance MaterialsInvistaRadici GroupShandong Haili Chemical IndustryAsahi Kasei CorporationPetroquimica SuapeBraskemSABICOman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries CompanyRequest customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/002328

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.