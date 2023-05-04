Bellden Cafe Announces Six Year Anniversary Celebration
Join Bellden Cafe for its sixth year anniversary party on Thursday, May 11, from 8AM-8PM, at the Bellevue coffee shop on 10527 Main St.
I want to help bring the joy back to work by offering the opportunity for others to find home through the coffee, community, and charity provided by Bellden Cafe.”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellden Cafe celebrates its sixth year anniversary on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Between 8AM and 8PM, join Claire Sumadiwirya, the founder and owner, as well as the Bellden Cafe team, to commemorate this special occasion at the Bellevue cafe and coffee shop on 10527 Main St. RSVP on Bellden's Events Page as soon as possible to attend as the first 50 people to sign up will receive a free goodie bag! Here’s the schedule:
— Claire Sumadiwirya
8AM to 12PM: Gather to get to know your Bellevue neighbors and join a raffle to win special anniversary merchandise.
2PM to 4PM: Stay a little longer to learn about Bellden Cafe’s new product lines.
6PM-8PM: Finish the evening as a VIP attendee of the Vision Community Night and enjoy complimentary food, coffee, wine, and beer.
Named the “Nicest Place in Washington” by Reader’s Digest, in the past six years Bellden Cafe has not only provided healthy food and drinks to its customers, the Bellevue coffee shop has also donated 25% of the proceeds from more than 16,000 charity lattes, as well as offered over 2000 paid-volunteer hours to its employees. From students in need of support to those experiencing homelessness, Bellden Cafe has been a bridge that extends wellness beyond its doors by donating to organizations like Jubilee REACH, Overlake Hospital, and Vision House.
In its sixth year, the Bellevue cafe plans to expand its menu, launch its very own product lines, as well as found a nonprofit to increase its impact. The coffee shop will pour handmade candles in-house with scents that match the three charity drinks: the sweet honey and sharp cinnamon in the Let Me Love You Latte, the fresh scent of lavender like the herb-infused Spring Time Latte, and the warm winter aromas of the Home for the Holidays. All proceeds from these new products will be donated to Bellden Cafe’s community partners. Additionally, every Thursday night various local leaders will gather to share and celebrate their contributions to the neighborhood.
Finally, Claire has partnered with Coava, Bellden's coffee roaster, to produce a single origin Columbian coffee line called Cascara Girls. All proceeds from this bag of beans will directly support a non-profit, The Bellden Life Project: an employee job readiness program that will offer all its paid interns — especially immigrant, refugee, and BIPOC youth — the opportunity to build communication skills, engage in community, and practice professional development. As a Chinese immigrant herself, Claire explains, "I felt I had lost a part of myself when I left China. My career helped me to find the confidence to succeed. Now I want to help bring the joy back to work by offering the opportunity for others to find home through the coffee, community, and charity provided by Bellden Cafe."
Contact Claire Sumadiwirya for more information at 425-922-5562 or claire@belldencafe.com.
Claire Sumadiwirya
Bellden Cafe
+1 425-922-5562
claire@belldencafe.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram