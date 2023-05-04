Roll Xpress Ventures into Franchise Owned Company Operated Cloud Kitchen Model with a Diverse Array of Brands
EINPresswire.com/ -- Roll Xpress, the innovative and rapidly growing food tech brand known for its mouth-watering rolls, is excited to announce its expansion into the Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) cloud kitchen model. This game-changing initiative aims to revolutionize the food industry by offering potential franchise investors a unique opportunity to partner with a variety of popular food brands, all under one umbrella.
Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Amit Chugh, Roll Xpress has quickly become a household name, and now seeks to broaden its horizons with this foray into the cloud kitchen domain. The upcoming FOCO cloud kitchen locations include Chandigarh tricity, Ludhiana, and Delhi NCR, with plans to expand further in the near future.
Adding to its impressive credentials, Roll Xpress has recently been honoured with the prestigious Zomato Restaurant Award 2023 and has been featured in Swiggy's Top Resto-wants list for Chandigarh. These accolades serve as a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
The FOCO cloud kitchen model presents an exceptional opportunity for investors to choose from a diverse selection of brands, including Pizzaflix, Andhra Biryani Darbar, Subwich, Wonder Waffles, Canteen Cravings, Italian Affairs, United Tastes of Burgers, Uncle Sam's Kitchen, Chaap Chaska, Smoothieland, Momo Munch, and many more. Investors have the flexibility to select one or multiple brands, catering to various customer preferences and maximizing their business potential.
Roll Xpress is committed to providing comprehensive support to franchise investors, including site selection, kitchen setup, staff training, marketing assistance, and access to cutting-edge technology. By leveraging the power of the FOCO model, investors can minimize risk and investment costs while maximizing returns and scalability.
Amit Chugh, Founder of Roll Xpress, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with our FOCO cloud kitchen model. Our goal is to revolutionize the food industry by providing an unmatched opportunity for investors to partner with multiple brands, all while benefiting from the exceptional support and resources offered by Roll Xpress. Our recent achievements, such as the Zomato Restaurant Award and being featured in Swiggy's Top Resto-wants list, further validate our dedication to excellence."
This exciting new venture is poised to disrupt the food industry landscape, offering investors a chance to be a part of a thriving and rapidly expanding business. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Roll Xpress is set to take the cloud kitchen market by storm.
For more information about Roll Xpress and the FOCO cloud kitchen franchise opportunities, please visit www.rollxpress.in
About Roll Xpress: Roll Xpress is a fast-growing food tech brand known for its high-quality, innovative, and delicious rolls. Founded in 2015 by Amit Chugh, Roll Xpress has quickly gained popularity among food enthusiasts and now seeks to expand its reach through the Franchise Owned Company Operated cloud kitchen model.
