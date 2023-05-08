Marina Buksov, a Holistic Herbal Consultant, Introduces “Build Your Holistic Herbal Practice” Course for Pharmacists
EINPresswire.com/ -- "Build Your Holistic Herbal Practice” helps healthcare professionals incorporate the holistic herbal approach into their practice, boost services, attain more clients or patients, and generate more revenue.
Marina Buksov, a Holistic Pharmacy Advocate & Herbal Educator and a renowned Holistic Herbal consultant, announces a six-month program "Build Your Holistic Herbal Practice" for burned out pharmacists and healthcare professionals who feel unfulfilled in their careers.
The course can be delivered online or via self-study and is designed to walk them through the foundations of herbal medicine and help them integrate it seamlessly into a startup business or their existing practice. Those looking to incorporate holistic healing into their health services to offer a more diverse toolkit than just relying on Big Pharma, will find all the guidance to pivot to this unique and fulfilling journey, with all the support needed to operate virtually or in a brick and mortar setting.
A holistic herbal approach is a whole-person approach to healing, considering an individual's physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects. It involves using herbal remedies to support the body's natural healing process and restore the balance rather than only treating symptoms. This method also helps empower people to take control of their health. It focuses on self-care and prevention, encouraging clients to make lifestyle changes, helping them improve their overall health, and reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases. Since it is a gentle and natural approach to care for health conditions while improving well-being and quality of life, more and more individuals now realize its significance.
Incorporating the holistic herbal approach into a healthcare setting, practice, or clinic is a great way to boost its services, attain more clients or patients, and generate more revenue. Marina Buksov’s six-month program "Build Your Holistic Herbal Practice'' is a well-rounded package that offers
● Access to a pharmacist, health coach, functional nutritionist and herbalist in ONE DEDICATED PRACTITIONER
● Trainings in customizing meal, exercise, mindfulness, and herbal protocols for clients
● Quality mentorship and action steps to build business/practice, one step at a time
● A mastermind community of like-minded professionals, which serve as accountability partners to help in achieving goals
● Opportunities to build network, and create residual income from affiliate partnerships
● And most importantly… control over health, career and income
"This comprehensive course covers various ways to organize herbal information according to phytochemistry, botany, energetics, physiology/anatomy, and traditional uses. We will discuss dietary, lifestyle, and herbal protocols for all body systems. We will also cover clinical workups in the herbal tradition, based on Western American, Ayurvedic, and TCM approaches," according to course creator Marina Buksov, PharmD, holistic herbal consultant and educator. She invites anyone interested to book an introductory call to learn more.
Other programs that Marina provides are Herbal Case Study Workshop, Functional Medicine Visits, Tea of the Month Club, and the Modern Medicine Matriarch Mastermind.
About Marina Buksov
Marina Buksov is a licensed pharmacist (PharmD) in the State of NY, a holistic health coach, and a holistic herbal consultant. She runs a company called RAWFORK, LLC dedicated to providing education and resources for healthcare professionals looking to incorporate holistic and herbal approaches into their practice. Those looking for a holistic herbal consultant can also check out Marina Buksov’s other services on her website.
