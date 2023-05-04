At a CAGR of 8.8%, Automotive Smart Tire Market Continue to Grow Exponentially: Trend Forecast & Growth Forecast Report

Market Data Library

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlighted with 129 tables and 105 figures, this 206-page report “Global Automotive Smart Tire Market 2022-2030 by Product (Connected Tire, Intelligent Tire/TPMS), Engineering Technology (Pneumatic, Run-Flat, Non-Pneumatic), Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger), Vehicle Propulsion (Conventional, EV), Distribution Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on comprehensive research of the entire global automotive smart tire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.

Global automotive smart tire market will reach $161,616.7 million by 2030, growing by 7.7% annually over 2022-2030, driven by the escalating demand for electric vehicle to curb the GHG gas emission, the rapid emergence and advancement of autonomous and connected vehicles, as well as the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks. In terms of sales volume, the global market will grow at a 2022-2030 CAGR of 8.8%.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automotive smart tire market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Engineering Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and volume (million units) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Connected Tire

Intelligent Tire/TPMS

Based on Sensor Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

TPMS

Accelerometer Sensor

Strain Gauge Sensor

RFID Chip

Other Sensors

Based on Engineering Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Pneumatic Tire

Run-Flat Tire

Non-Pneumatic Tire

By Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and volume (million units) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

By Vehicle Propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and volume (million units) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Conventional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EV)

By Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and volume (million units) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

OEMs

Aftermarket

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE，Saudi Arabia， South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product, Vehicle Type and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

JK Tyres & Industries Ltd.

Michelin Group

Nexen Tire Corporation

Nokian Tyres Plc.

NXP Semiconductors

Pirelli & C. S.p.A

Revvo Technologies, Inc.

Schrader TPMS Solutions

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited

Toyo Tire Corporation

