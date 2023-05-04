Zhihan Lv: Uppsala Professor Builds Real Metaverse
Zhihan Lv recently published an article on “Building the Metaverse by Digital Twins at All Scales, State, and Relation.”VISBY, SWEDEN, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zhihan Lv, an Associate Professor at Uppsala University, a leading university in Sweden, recently published an article on “Building the Metaverse by Digital Twins at All Scales, State, and Relation.” Published in the acclaimed journal “Virtual Reality & Intelligent Hardware,” the article analyses the construction of a Metaverse by Digital Twins. To better map things in the real world into the Metaverse.
According to the definition of Metaverse by Professor Zhihan Lv, the construction of Metaverse adopts the technology of Digital Twins to completely “clone” the real world into the virtual space. Thus, building a Metaverse that combines reality and the virtual world.
Professor Zhihan Lv believes that the development of technology is “reincarnation” just as virtual reality continues to integrate new technologies. In the present day, he claims that virtual reality has become an effective technology system for building the Metaverse and Digital Twins.
Back in 2006, virtual communities were launched due to the explosion of second life from the software point of view. In a decade's time, these virtual communities have evolved into the current Metaverse with the integration of new technologies. "Metaverse and virtual communities pay attention to the virtual communication among people," said Zhihan LV, one of the most reputed associate professors at Uppsala University.
The Internet Of Things, Digital Twins, Blockchain, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and other emerging technologies have combined to form a comparatively mature research and development system. The flexible Digital Twins have used gradual transition and development, from macro to micro and from solid to liquid, to build a real Metaverse.
Another paper published by Zhihan Lv proposes a new method to address the challenges faced by multiscale spatial data processing. This method allows unique indexing of multidimensional information and information loss, which occurs because of data dimensionality reduction. The method aims to improve the efficiency of information retrieval. It facilitates the implementation of Metaverse through spatial Digital Twins.
Professor Zhihan Lv also extracted the immutable characteristics of Blockchain. He proposed a secure multidimensional data storage solution called BlockNet. This data storage solution ensures the security of the digital mapping process of the Internet of Things. It aims to improve the data reliability of Digital Twins.
Doctor Zhihan Lv is an IEEE Senior Member, ACM Distinguished Speaker, British Computer Society Fellow, Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellow, and Clarivate Highly Cited Researcher. An eminent Associate Professor at the University of Uppsala in Sweden, Dr. Zhihan Lv boosts Career-long Scientific Influence Rankings of Stanford's Top 2% of Scientists. He has contributed 300 papers, including over 90 papers on IEEE or ACM transactions.
Dr. Zhihan Lv is the Editor-in-Chief of the Internet of Things and Cyber-Physical Systems. He is an Associate Editor of ten journals. He is the General Chair, Co-Chair, and TPC of 50 conferences. He has reviewed 400 papers and has won over 20 accreditations from Europe, China, and even IEEE. He has supervised students and won more than 20 awards for the same. He has won 8 best paper awards. He has given 80 invited talks for universities and companies in Europe and China. He has also given 20 keynote talks for national and international conferences.
