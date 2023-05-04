Mark Charles Law, APC Protects Victims of Employment Disability Discrimination in Pasadena, CA

It takes skill and experience to know the employment disability discrimination law but effectively suing for disability discrimination can be a win-win.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite some common employer excuses, there’s no doubt about it! Workplace disability discrimination happens---and it is against the law!

Taking the right steps to protect your employment rights may need an attorney with experience, and knowing the specifics and the ins and outs of California’s employment disability laws. It is one of the focus practice areas that Mark Charles Law, APC practices to protect victims of workplace disability discrimination in Pasadena, CA.

“Of course, the law can get complicated and sometimes it takes someone with experience to help protect the employee’s rights,” admits Founding Lawyer Mark Charles. “But in down-to-earth language, it is clear and simple. It is against the law for an employer to discriminate or refuse to accommodate an employee based on their physical or mental disability.”

He explains that the most common forms of disability discrimination include:

 Firing an employee because of their disability.

 Refusing to accommodate an employee due to their disability.

 Bullying, intimidation, offensive jokes, other comments, and harassing someone because of their disability.

 Retaliating against an employee due to their disability, such as pay reductions, demotions, write-ups to set up a termination.

As Mr. Charles points out, the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) has broader protections compared to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The FEHA defines a disability as a physical or mental impairment that limits a major life activity. The FEHA also requires employers to engage in the interactive process and provide the disabled employee with reasonable accommodation. The employer’s duty to provide reasonable accommodation is broader under the FEHA than under the ADA.

The FEHA applies to California employers with five (5) or more employees. There is no personal liability for the supervisors that discriminated against the disabled employee. Employees that are perceived to be disabled by the employer receive protection under the FEHA and ADA. “Working” has been confirmed as a major life activity that qualifies for protection under California’s disability laws.

For employees or job applicants who may have been discriminated against on the basis of their disability, Mark Charles Law APC can help. A lawsuit can be filed for damages against an employer to protect disability rights. And it can be a win-win!

It is important to hire a disability lawyer that has experience, expertise, and a winning track record! Mark Charles Law, APC has solid experience fighting for employees that were victims of disability discrimination in Pasadena and the surrounding Los Angeles areas.

“We understand the complexity of California’s disability discrimination and accommodation laws and we will always stand up for the employment rights of our clients,” Mark Charles states without waiver.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please visit https://mclawapc.com/mark-charles/ or https://www.mclawapc.com/disability-discrimination/ or call (626) 844-7710.

###

About Mark Charles Law, APC

Mark Charles’ passion is serving clients---and winning---in litigation cases. With an extensive career offering effective employment advice and representation to employees and employers, Mark Charles possesses a thorough understanding of employment practices and how they must comply with the law. He serves clients throughout Pasadena, Alhambra, Arcadia, Rosemead, El Monte, and the greater San Gabriel Valley areas.

Contact Details:

600 South Lake Avenue

Suite 504

Pasadena, CA 91106

United States