UZBEKISTAN, May 3 - The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Germany open a unique exhibition of the cultural and historical heritage of the Uzbek people

As part of the visit to Germany, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier opened a unique exhibition “Archaeological Treasures of Uzbekistan – from Alexander the Great to the Kushan Empire” at the world-famous James Simon Gallery, in Berlin.

Opening the event, the President of Uzbekistan noted with satisfaction the growing interest of the peoples of the two countries in the rich cultural heritage and modern achievements of each other.

The immortal works of Goethe, Heine, Schiller, Thomas Mann, Remarque, and many others are well-known and revered in Uzbekistan, they admire the magnificent music of Bach, Beethoven, Strauss, and Wagner.

The German public is well acquainted with Uzbekistan’s history, through the territory of which ancient caravan routes passed, reaching Europe.

Over the centuries, the Great Silk Road has made a huge contribution to developing trade, science, culture and art, contributing to intercultural dialogue, the exchange of spiritual values, the generation of progressive ideas, integration and cooperation, peace and creation, tolerance and harmony.

The great poet Goethe in his collection of poems “West-Eastern Divan” sang the beauty of the ancient cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, and the outstanding composer Handel created the opera “Tamerlane”.

The exhibition's opening has become a landmark event in the history of cultural exchange between Uzbekistan and Germany. An agreement to hold it was reached during the visit of the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Uzbekistan in May 2019.

For almost four years, archaeologists, historians, art critics, and museum workers of the two countries worked hard on its organization. About 50 valuable artifacts were restored with the participation of German experts.

The exhibition, which will run until January 14, 2024, presents 65 exhibits from the collections of state museums in Berlin and 285 from the collections of museums in Uzbekistan, many of which are exhibited outside the country for the first time.

The exposition tells about the ancient and rich culture of Uzbekistan, the history of the early states on the territory of modern Uzbekistan and Central Asia, from the 6th century BC to the 4th century of this era.

Among the masterpieces are sculptures of aristocrats, warriors and noble women from the settlements of Dalvarzintepa and Khalchayan of the Kushan Empire.

This unique exposition will allow visitors to get closer to the history of Uzbekistan, to form a more complete picture of the heritage of its people.

It will serve to further rapprochement and mutual understanding between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Germany, developing a broad dialogue and multifaceted cooperation between our countries.

A reception was held on the occasion of the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Germany with the participation of delegations of the two countries, statesmen, and public figures.

