KPIT & ZF join hands to promote an independent company "QORIX"
MUNICH, GERMANY, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KPIT & ZF join hands to promote an independent company "QORIX"
• Existing development cooperation between KPIT and ZF to be transferred to QORIX subject to regulatory approvals. QORIX will focus on the development of a world-class automotive middleware stack.
• QORIX may invite additional technology companies to make it an independent full-solution product company.
Munich, Germany | Friedrichshafen, Germany | Novi, USA | Pune, India <May 4th 2023> | NSE: KPITTECH BSE: 542651:
KPIT Technologies, a leading independent software development and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, and ZF Group, a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and industrial technology, agreed to promote an independent company named QORIX to develop and distribute open and scalable middleware products and solutions for the mobility ecosystem.
QORIX is currently a subsidiary of KPIT, fully focused on Middleware solution development. ZF shall invest 50% towards equity in QORIX pending regulatory approvals. It will build on the expertise and relevant IPs of KPIT and ZF to develop open and scalable automotive middleware platforms and solutions for the mobility ecosystem. Hence, both partners will bring cash and assets/IP towards their contribution. This builds on sustained investment by KPIT and ZF in this area. Active engagement has already started with select OEM clients and other Tier 1s and technology companies.
This independent company will address the significant gap in the availability of a mature, modular, integrated middleware solution that allows mobility OEMs to manage the ever-increasing software complexity while retaining complete control of the architecture. The lack of such a solution can delay vehicle SOP and escalate technology spends.
Kishor Patil, CEO of KPIT Technologies, said
"At this juncture, we feel the Mobility industry needs an independent Middleware solution, and there is a significant value in that. We are very excited to establish Qorix, which will benefit the industry at large. The middleware solution development from Qorix will draw upon KPIT's experience in several production programs, expertise in architecture consulting & software integration, and its strengths in cloud-based connected services."
Dr. Dirk Walliser, SVP Research & Development of ZF Group, said
"The combined portfolio of standardized vehicle base software from KPIT and ZF will be one of the world's leading offerings for the automotive industry. QORIX will be open to other technology companies and will be able to offer the non-competitive differentiating parts of the vehicle software independently of shareholders and with high economies of scale. ZF will thus focus its own offering more on differentiating software functions and develop integrated solutions from hardware and software vehicle systems for vehicle manufacturers."
About KPIT Technologies
KPIT Technologies is a global partner to the automotive and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality. It is a leading independent software development and integration partner helping mobility leapfrog towards a clean, smart, and safe future. With 11000+ automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients' implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. With engineering centers in Europe, Brazil, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India, KPIT works with leaders in automotive and mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming.
To know more, visit https://www.kpit.com/
KPIT Newsroom and Media resources center: https://www.kpit.com/newsroom/
About ZF
ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility.
With some 165,000 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €43.8 billion in fiscal 2022. The company operates 168 production locations in 32 countries. For further press information and photos, please visit: www.zf.com
MEDIA CONTACTS
Mohit Kochar | Global Head, Marketing, KPIT Technologies
Phone: +91 98811 36726 | e-mail: mohit.kochar@kpit.com
Mirko Gutemann | Spokesperson Automotive Software at ZF Group,
Phone: +49 7541 77-960136 | e-mail: mirko.gutemann@zf.com
Sunil Ravish
KPIT Technologies
sunil.r@kpit.com